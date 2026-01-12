Migrant Worker From Jharkhand Thrashed On Suspicion Of Being Bangladeshi In Karnataka's Mangaluru
A case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS against four accused, all residents of Kulur, for assaulting the worker.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Mangaluru: Police have registered a case against four men for allegedly assaulting a migrant labourer from Jharkhand, suspecting him of being a Bangladeshi national illegally staying in Mangaluru.
The incident took place at Kulur on the outskirts of the city on Sunday. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy, in a press statement, said, the migrant worker, Diljan Ansari, has been working in Mangaluru as a migrant labourer for the last 10 to 15 years, staying in the city for four to six months every year for work.
The accused allegedly confronted Ansari, questioned his nationality, and demanded that he produce identity documents. Despite Ansari repeatedly asserting that he was an Indian citizen, the accused allegedly continued to harass him and made objectionable remarks. They then hit on the head and assaulted him.
A local woman rescued Ansari from the clutches of the accused. Officials said the victim did not immediately approach the police due to fear, being a migrant worker, and returned home without lodging a complaint. The matter later came to the attention of the police after local leaders raised concerns and sought action.
Following verification, authorities confirmed that the victim is an Indian citizen who had come to Mangaluru for employment. A case has been registered under sections 126(2), 109, 352, 351(3),353, 118(1) r/w 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Sagar, Dhanush, Lalu alias Ratheesh and Mohan, residents of Kulur.
Reddy said instructions have been issued to arrest the accused immediately and further investigation is underway.
