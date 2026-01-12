ETV Bharat / state

Migrant Worker From Jharkhand Thrashed On Suspicion Of Being Bangladeshi In Karnataka's Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Police have registered a case against four men for allegedly assaulting a migrant labourer from Jharkhand, suspecting him of being a Bangladeshi national illegally staying in Mangaluru.



The incident took place at Kulur on the outskirts of the city on Sunday. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy, in a press statement, said, the migrant worker, Diljan Ansari, has been working in Mangaluru as a migrant labourer for the last 10 to 15 years, staying in the city for four to six months every year for work.

The accused allegedly confronted Ansari, questioned his nationality, and demanded that he produce identity documents. Despite Ansari repeatedly asserting that he was an Indian citizen, the accused allegedly continued to harass him and made objectionable remarks. They then hit on the head and assaulted him.