Migrant Worker From Chhattisgarh Dies After Assault In Tamil Nadu's Salem; Two Mobile Shop Employees Arrested
A drunk Virendra forgot the shop where he had submitted the phone for repairs and approached another mobile shop demanding the return of his device.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Salem: A 35-year-old migrant worker from Chhattisgarh died after allegedly being assaulted by employees of a mobile phone shop following an argument at the Salem New Bus Stand in Tamil Nadu, prompting police to register a murder case and arrest two suspects.
The deceased was identified as Virendra Patel, a resident of Jeerthola near Guvakondi in Sanjana Pallot district of Chhattisgarh. He was employed as a borewell machine operator with a private company in Avinashi in neighbouring Coimbatore district.
According to police, Virendra arrived at the Salem New Bus Stand on Sunday afternoon and handed over his mobile phone for repairs at one of the shops operating in the bus terminal complex. He later consumed alcohol and returned to the bus stand in an intoxicated condition.
Investigators said Virendra subsequently forgot the shop where he had submitted the phone for repairs and approached another mobile shop demanding the return of his device. The employees of the shop reportedly informed him that he had not left the phone there and advised him to check other shops in the area.
However, the misunderstanding soon escalated into an argument after Virendra allegedly insisted that he had given the phone to that particular shop and had already made payment. Police said the dispute turned physical when the shop employees attempted to remove him from the premises.
During the altercation, three men allegedly pushed and assaulted Virendra. He reportedly fell to the ground, sustained a serious head injury and lost consciousness.
Passengers and bystanders at the busy bus stand alerted emergency services, following which personnel of the 108 ambulance service shifted him to the Salem Government Hospital.
Despite receiving intensive medical care, Virendra succumbed to his injuries on Monday night, police said.
Based on a complaint lodged by Pallapatti Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Ramalingam, police launched an investigation into the incident. Officers examined CCTV footage from the area, which reportedly helped identify the individuals involved in the assault.
Following the victim's death, police altered the case to one of murder and arrested two suspects identified as Mani, a resident of Kadaiyampatti, and Kaviyarasan from Allikuttai, both employees of a mobile phone shop operating at the bus stand.
Police said efforts are underway to apprehend a third person allegedly involved in the attack. The two accused are expected to be produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody.
Authorities have informed Virendra's family in Chhattisgarh about his death, and relatives are reportedly travelling to Salem. Officials of the borewell company where he worked in Avinashi, including his employer and colleagues, have also reached Salem.
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