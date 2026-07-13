ETV Bharat / state

Migrant Worker From Chhattisgarh Dies After Assault In Tamil Nadu's Salem; Two Mobile Shop Employees Arrested

Salem: A 35-year-old migrant worker from Chhattisgarh died after allegedly being assaulted by employees of a mobile phone shop following an argument at the Salem New Bus Stand in Tamil Nadu, prompting police to register a murder case and arrest two suspects.

The deceased was identified as Virendra Patel, a resident of Jeerthola near Guvakondi in Sanjana Pallot district of Chhattisgarh. He was employed as a borewell machine operator with a private company in Avinashi in neighbouring Coimbatore district.

According to police, Virendra arrived at the Salem New Bus Stand on Sunday afternoon and handed over his mobile phone for repairs at one of the shops operating in the bus terminal complex. He later consumed alcohol and returned to the bus stand in an intoxicated condition.

Investigators said Virendra subsequently forgot the shop where he had submitted the phone for repairs and approached another mobile shop demanding the return of his device. The employees of the shop reportedly informed him that he had not left the phone there and advised him to check other shops in the area.

However, the misunderstanding soon escalated into an argument after Virendra allegedly insisted that he had given the phone to that particular shop and had already made payment. Police said the dispute turned physical when the shop employees attempted to remove him from the premises.

During the altercation, three men allegedly pushed and assaulted Virendra. He reportedly fell to the ground, sustained a serious head injury and lost consciousness.