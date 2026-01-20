ETV Bharat / state

Migrant Worker From Bengal's Cooch Behar Found Dead In Assam

Cooch Behar: Amid the ongoing issue in Murshidabad's Beldanaga over a migrant worker's death, another youth from West Bengal's Cooch Behar died under mysterious circumstances in Assam, sparking tension in Sitalkuchi on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Himankar Pal (35), a resident of Kurshamari village under Shitalkuchi block. His family alleges that he was murdered and his body was dumped beside the railway track in an area adjacent to Guhapur in Assam.

It is learnt that Himankar has been working as a labourer in Arunachal Pradesh for a long time. Unable to find suitable work, he decided to return home and informed family members about the same. After boarding a bus for Cooch Behar, he argued with the driver over something. The family claims that he was then beaten up and thrown on the railway tracks. His body was brought home on Monday night.

Manik Pal, his brother, said, "There is an injury mark on Himankar's body, and the matter seems suspicious. I went to the local police station in Assam, where my brother's body was found, to file a complaint. But no complaint was taken."