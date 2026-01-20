Migrant Worker From Bengal's Cooch Behar Found Dead In Assam
Himankar Pal (35) has been working as a labourer in Arunachal Pradesh, and his body was found beside the railway track in Assam's Guhapur area.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Cooch Behar: Amid the ongoing issue in Murshidabad's Beldanaga over a migrant worker's death, another youth from West Bengal's Cooch Behar died under mysterious circumstances in Assam, sparking tension in Sitalkuchi on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Himankar Pal (35), a resident of Kurshamari village under Shitalkuchi block. His family alleges that he was murdered and his body was dumped beside the railway track in an area adjacent to Guhapur in Assam.
It is learnt that Himankar has been working as a labourer in Arunachal Pradesh for a long time. Unable to find suitable work, he decided to return home and informed family members about the same. After boarding a bus for Cooch Behar, he argued with the driver over something. The family claims that he was then beaten up and thrown on the railway tracks. His body was brought home on Monday night.
Manik Pal, his brother, said, "There is an injury mark on Himankar's body, and the matter seems suspicious. I went to the local police station in Assam, where my brother's body was found, to file a complaint. But no complaint was taken."
Former Trinamool MP and current chairman of North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) Partha Pratim Roy went to the deceased's house. "The 35-year-old migrant worker was returning from Arunachal Pradesh by bus. His body was found in Goalpara, Assam. The family claims that he was murdered. He had a conversation with the driver of the vehicle in which he was returning, and even a money transaction took place. Later, the family came to know that his body had been recovered," he said.
"Incidents of repeated attacks on migrant workers from Bengal are coming to the fore in BJP-ruled states. The death of the youth from Sitalkuchi is very worrying, as it follows the incident that happened with the youth from Beldanga. We have informed the top leadership of the party about this matter," Roy added.
Although no formal complaint has been filed by the victim's family, an official of the Cooch Behar district police said the entire matter is being investigated.
BJP's Cooch Behar district secretary Biraj Bose said, "It is not right to make such allegations against the BJP without knowing how the death took place."
Incidentally, violence erupted in Beldanga a few days ago over the death of a migrant worker from Murshidabad in Jharkhand. Protests were held by burning tyres on the national highway, rail lines were blocked in protest, and there were reports of vandalism. Four journalists were allegedly beaten up in the next few days. A large police force had to be deployed to bring the situation under control. Several people involved in the incident have also been arrested.
