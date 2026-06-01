Migrant Worker Dies, 35 Injured After Iron Roof Collapses In Chennai Construction Firm
The incident took place when they were watching the IPL final match on Sunday night. The company had constructed eight iron sheds to house them.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Chennai: A migrant worker from Jharkhand died, and 35 others were injured after an iron roof collapsed on him while watching the IPL final match on Sunday night at a private construction firm on Shanthi Nagar Main Road, near Ramapuram in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, police said. Another worker is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.
While 35 people sustained severe injuries in this horrific accident, the police have launched an intensive investigation.
Police said the firm had constructed eight iron sheds to house these migrant labourers. When the labourers were watching the IPL match, the iron roof collapsed on them suddenly. Subsequently, personnel from St Thomas Mount police station and the Fire and Rescue Services Department rushed to the spot to rescue the trapped labourers.
All 35 injured workers were transported to the Kalaignar Centenary Hospital and Ramachandra Hospital. Of these, 23 individuals are currently receiving treatment at the Kalaignar Hospital.
Tragically, Brijju Mansi (52), who was undergoing treatment for a head injury, succumbed. Another worker, Sugani from Kolkata, remains critical and is receiving intensive care.
The Nandambakkam police are looking into several key factors, such as whether the accommodation was built with adequate safety features, who was the contractor responsible for its construction, what caused the iron roof to collapse suddenly, and whether sufficient amenities were provided to the workers.
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