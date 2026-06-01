ETV Bharat / state

Migrant Worker Dies, 35 Injured After Iron Roof Collapses In Chennai Construction Firm

Chennai: A migrant worker from Jharkhand died, and 35 others were injured after an iron roof collapsed on him while watching the IPL final match on Sunday night at a private construction firm on Shanthi Nagar Main Road, near Ramapuram in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, police said. Another worker is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.

While 35 people sustained severe injuries in this horrific accident, the police have launched an intensive investigation.

Police said the firm had constructed eight iron sheds to house these migrant labourers. When the labourers were watching the IPL match, the iron roof collapsed on them suddenly. Subsequently, personnel from St Thomas Mount police station and the Fire and Rescue Services Department rushed to the spot to rescue the trapped labourers.