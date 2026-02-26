ETV Bharat / state

Ailing Worker Carried Two Kilometers On Makeshift Stretcher To Hospital In Telangana

Venkatapuram: In a disturbing incident, an ailing migrant worker in the Venkatapuram mandal of Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally was carried to the hospital in a blanket tied to a stick, highlighting the dire state of healthcare facilities.

The victim, Kunga Mangu, had been suffering from fever for the past two days, and his condition worsened on Wednesday. With no proper transport facilities available in the remote area, his fellow workers decided to take a desperate step.

They tied a rope to Kunga, wrapped him in a blanket, and secured it to a stick to create a makeshift stretcher. Then, they carried him from Isuka Paya to Venkatapuram town, about 2 kilometres away.

After reaching Venkatapuram, the workers waited at the bus stand, hoping to take the ailing colleague back to his hometown. However, upon receiving information, emergency services arrived and shifted him to the local Social Health Centre in an 108 ambulance.