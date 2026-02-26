Ailing Worker Carried Two Kilometers On Makeshift Stretcher To Hospital In Telangana
Ailing migrant worker in Venkatapuram carried on a blanket tied to a stick due to a lack of transport, exposing healthcare gaps in remote areas.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Venkatapuram: In a disturbing incident, an ailing migrant worker in the Venkatapuram mandal of Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally was carried to the hospital in a blanket tied to a stick, highlighting the dire state of healthcare facilities.
The victim, Kunga Mangu, had been suffering from fever for the past two days, and his condition worsened on Wednesday. With no proper transport facilities available in the remote area, his fellow workers decided to take a desperate step.
They tied a rope to Kunga, wrapped him in a blanket, and secured it to a stick to create a makeshift stretcher. Then, they carried him from Isuka Paya to Venkatapuram town, about 2 kilometres away.
After reaching Venkatapuram, the workers waited at the bus stand, hoping to take the ailing colleague back to his hometown. However, upon receiving information, emergency services arrived and shifted him to the local Social Health Centre in an 108 ambulance.
Medical Officer Shivaji, who examined the patient, diagnosed him with viral fever. “After providing initial treatment and stabilising his condition, we discharged him. Later, the worker’s relatives took him back to his hometown in a private vehicle for further rest and care,” he said.
Police also visited the hospital and collected details regarding the incident. “They are understood to have recorded statements from the labourers to ascertain the circumstances under which the worker was forced to be carried in such a manner,” said an official.
Kunga, a resident of Lingaguda village in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, had migrated to Venkatapuram with a group of workers to work as an agricultural labourer. They had set up temporary shelters in Isuka Paya on the outskirts of the mandal and were engaged in chilli harvesting work.
The incident has put a spotlight on the lack of basic medical access, transport facilities and welfare support for migrant labourers working in remote agricultural areas.
