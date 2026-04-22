ETV Bharat / state

Migrant Voters Throng Delhi Stations Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Rush Home To Cast Votes

New Delhi: Railway stations including New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal and Hazrat Nizamuddin saw a surge in migrant workers boarding trains bound for West Bengal. Many of them, who reside in Delhi-NCR for work, education, or business, were travelling back to their home state to vote in the elections on Thursday.

At New Delhi Railway Station, trains were packed to capacity, with long waiting lists and limited availability of confirmed tickets. Several passengers said they had struggled to secure tickets amid high demand. The Railways has introduced summer special trains to ease the rush.

Passengers travelling to different parts of West Bengal said voting was their primary reason for the journey. Souika Chakraborty, heading to Durgapur said, “My earlier booking got cancelled due to waitlist. I finally managed to get a ticket through Tatkal after much effort.” Another passenger, Sunny, travelling to Kolkata, said, “Polling is tomorrow, so I am going. Everyone should exercise their right to vote, though the choice of candidate is personal.”