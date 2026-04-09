Migrant Labour And Street Food Vendors Struggle To Procure 5 Kg LPG Cylinders In Panchkula And Chandigarh
Many of them have shifted to using diesel or induction plates as an alternative.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Panchkula: People from the working class are unable to get the small, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders that have 5 kg gas in them despite the Centre's orders to provide these cylinders to migrant labourers and workers.
The gas agencies in Chandigarh and Panchkula in Haryana have been claiming that the problem pertaining to the shortage of small gas cylinders will be resolved soon.
Rajinder Kumar, a migrant street vendor from the Panchkula Industrial Area, claimed that he had to return empty-handed from a gas agency in Mauli Jagran of Chandigarh. "When I asked when I would be able to get the cylinder, the official told me that he had no idea," Rajinder said.
On being asked by the ETV Bharat team why the cylinders were being refused when the Centre had given instructions to provide 5 kg cylinders to migrant workers, labourers and daily wage earners upon showing their Aadhaar card, the official had no answers.
An employee of the agency who identified himself as Karan then called Rajinder and took a photocopy of his Aadhaar card, and noted down his mobile number. Karan assured him that he would call him on April 7 to issue him a gas connection and also deliver a small gas cylinder. But this assurance proved false as Rajinder told on Wednesday that he hadn't received a call till then, and nor had he been provided with a gas cylinder.
The ETV Bharat team visited Sector 15 market to take stock of the situation. Many shopkeepers, including male and female, complained about the non-availability of the small cylinders.
One of the tea vendors, Anil, said, "Work has to be done. I am presently running my stall by using diesel in the stove." He pointed out that while the 5th cylinder was unavailable, the commercial gas cylinder was being sold in black anywhere between Rs 3500 to Rs 4000.
Chandrasen, a shopkeeper selling chana-kulcha, pointed out, "I too have been managing by using diesel in the stove. I am unable to get any LPG cylinder, big or small, due to which there is a problem daily. I am even cooking using firewood. The LPG, which was available at Rs 80 per kg is now costing around Rs 300 per kg and is still not to be found easily."
Meanwhile, Vijay, who sells Chinese food, said that he had arranged three commercial gas cylinders that are finished and empty. "As a result, I have also shifted to using diesel,” he said.
Many of the vendors are complaining that they are not getting a gas refill even after booking their cylinders in accordance with the norms. One of them, Sheela said, "On being asked about the delay, the delivery boy told me that there was a waiting period of 13 more days. I had to buy an induction plate. But all this has reduced my earnings."
The working class is complaining that they are not clear when the cylinders will be available. They said that on one side the per kg rate of gas that they get refilled in small cylinders has shot up almost five times, and on the other, there is a long delay even if they book cylinders in accordance with the norms. With the result many have shifted to using induction plates or diesel as an alternative.