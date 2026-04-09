ETV Bharat / state

Migrant Labour And Street Food Vendors Struggle To Procure 5 Kg LPG Cylinders In Panchkula And Chandigarh

Panchkula: People from the working class are unable to get the small, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders that have 5 kg gas in them despite the Centre's orders to provide these cylinders to migrant labourers and workers.

The gas agencies in Chandigarh and Panchkula in Haryana have been claiming that the problem pertaining to the shortage of small gas cylinders will be resolved soon.

Rajinder Kumar, a migrant street vendor from the Panchkula Industrial Area, claimed that he had to return empty-handed from a gas agency in Mauli Jagran of Chandigarh. "When I asked when I would be able to get the cylinder, the official told me that he had no idea," Rajinder said.

On being asked by the ETV Bharat team why the cylinders were being refused when the Centre had given instructions to provide 5 kg cylinders to migrant workers, labourers and daily wage earners upon showing their Aadhaar card, the official had no answers.

An employee of the agency who identified himself as Karan then called Rajinder and took a photocopy of his Aadhaar card, and noted down his mobile number. Karan assured him that he would call him on April 7 to issue him a gas connection and also deliver a small gas cylinder. But this assurance proved false as Rajinder told on Wednesday that he hadn't received a call till then, and nor had he been provided with a gas cylinder.

The ETV Bharat team visited Sector 15 market to take stock of the situation. Many shopkeepers, including male and female, complained about the non-availability of the small cylinders.