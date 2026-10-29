'Deeply Humiliated': MIDS Professor Complains To Tamil Nadu DGP Against Police Harassment Over Fake Post, Stalin Demands Apology
In his complaint, Kalaiyarasan said he is concerned that such act may discourage people from participating in public debate and academic engagement.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Chennai: An associate professor of the Department of Economics at the Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS), Professor Kalaiyarasan, has lodged a complaint with Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), alleging that police forcefully took him away from his Chennai home for questioning in connection with an abusive post allegedly made from a fake Instagram account with his photograph.
The post involved abusive comments against Pallavaram constituency MLA J Kamatchi.
Professor Kalaiyarasan, an economist, who lives in Adyar, has filed the complaint online, seeking action against the concerned police personnel and against those who created the fake Instagram account by misusing his identity.
In his complaint, Kalaiyarasan said, "On October 28 at around 5 am, three plainclothes police officers came to my house and took me for questioning, alleging that I had posted a defamatory comment on Instagram against Pallavaram constituency MLA J. Kamatchi. I repeatedly explained to them that I did not have an Instagram account and that I did not know the legislator in question. However, the police took away my mobile phone and made me board a rented car. They did not allow me to inform my family about this".
The Professor further explained that the Instagram account shown by the police included his photo but he had explained that the account, '@youvijayamani' was his. He had told the police that someone might have created a fake Instagram account by getting his photo from a website.
"They dropped me back at home at 7.45 am. An impartial investigation should be conducted into this matter. The actions of the police who picked me up should be investigated and appropriate action should be taken. Also, those who created the fake Instagram account should be identified and legal action should be taken. Appropriate action should be taken to preserve the digital evidence related to this case and prevent false accusations against me," he stated in his complaint.
The economist said, "I was deeply harassed and humiliated by the way I was treated, without being given even a reasonable opportunity to explain myself...I am concerned that such an act may discourage people participation in public debate and academic engagement".
The incident has triggered a political row with both DMK and CPI(M) leaders condemning it.
த.வெ.க. ஆட்சியில் வரலாறு காணாத விலைவாசி உயர்வை அம்பலப்படுத்தியதற்காக #DravidianModel ஆசிரியர் கலையரசன் அவர்கள் சட்டவிரோதமாகக் கைது: த.வெ.க. அரசின் உச்சகட்ட பாசிசம்! சென்னை வளர்ச்சி ஆராய்ச்சி நிறுவனத்தில் (MIDS) உதவிப் பேராசிரியராக உள்ள முனைவர் கலையரசன் அவர்களை நேற்று அதிகாலை, சீருடை அணியாத காவலர்கள் சட்டவிரோதமாகக் கைது செய்து, வாடகை வாகனத்தில் ஏற்றிச் சென்ற செய்தியைக் கேட்டு மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சிக்கு உள்ளானேன். கைது செய்யப்பட்டவர் சாதாரண நபரோ, குற்றப் பின்னணி கொண்டவரோ இல்லை. திரு. கலையரசன் அவர்கள் தமிழ்நாட்டின் முதன்மையான ஆராய்ச்சி நிறுவனத்தில் பணிபுரியும் பேராசிரியர். இந்தியாவின் தலைசிறந்த பல்கலைக்கழகமான JNU-வில் பொருளாதாரத்தில் முனைவர் பட்டம் பெற்றவர். உலகின் தலைசிறந்த பல்கலைக்கழகமான கேம்பிரிட்ஜ் பல்கலைக்கழகம் பதிப்பித்த "The Dravidian Model" நூலின் ஆசிரியர்களில் ஒருவர். ஒன்றிய அரசின் திட்டக்குழுவில் பொறுப்பு வகித்தவர். தமிழ்நாடு அரசின் பொருளாதார ஆய்வறிக்கையைத் தயார் செய்வதில் பங்களித்தவர். எல்லாவற்றுக்கும் மேல், தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் தலைவராக இருக்கும் தமிழ்நாடு காலநிலை மாற்ற நிர்வாகக் குழுவின் உறுப்பினராக இப்போதும் இருப்பவர். அப்படிப்பட்டவரைத் தெரியாமல் கைது செய்துவிட்டோம் என்று கூறுவது நம்பும்படி இல்லை. செய்யாத குற்றத்திற்காக, அடிப்படை உரிமைகள் அனைத்தையும் மறுத்து, அவரது செல்போனைப் பறித்து, கைது செய்து அலைக்கழித்ததைச் சாதாரணச் செயலாக எவரும் கடந்துபோக முடியாது. குற்றவாளிகளை எல்லாம் கூத்தடிக்க விட்டுவிட்டு, கல்வியாளர்களை அச்சுறுத்திப் பார்ப்பது எவ்வளவு பெரிய அசிங்கம்? திரு. கலையரசன் அவர்கள் ஏன் கைது செய்யப்பட்டார்? Dravidian Model என்ற பதத்தை முன்வைத்து, திராவிட ஆட்சியால் தமிழ்நாடு அடைந்த வளர்ச்சியை உலகம் முழுவதும் பறைசாற்றியதற்காகவா? த.வெ.க. ஆட்சி அமைந்த பிறகுதான், தமிழ்நாடு இதுவரை சந்தித்திராத விலைவாசி உயர்வைச் சந்தித்துள்ளது என்ற உண்மையைச் சொன்னதற்காகவா? முட்டாள்களால் நிறைந்த த.வெ.க.வுக்கும் கல்விக்கும் எந்தத் தொடர்பும் இல்லை என்பது அனைவரும் அறிந்ததுதான். ஆனால், கல்வியாளர்களைக் கைது செய்து மிரட்டும் அளவுக்கு அறிவின் மீது ஒவ்வாமை கொண்டவர்களாக இவர்கள் நடந்துகொள்வார்கள் என நிச்சயமாக நினைக்கவில்லை. பாசிசத்தில் பா.ஜ.க.வையும் மிஞ்சிவிடுவார்கள் என்பதைத்தான் இந்தக் கைது காட்டுகிறது. முதலமைச்சரின் ஒப்புதலோடும் உயரதிகாரிகளின் அனுமதியோடும்தான் இந்த அத்துமீறல் நடக்கிறதா? முனைவர் கலையரசன் அவர்கள் எந்தக் கட்சியையும் சார்ந்தவர் அல்ல. கடந்த ஆட்சிக்காலத்திலும், அவர் சுதந்திரமாகத் தன்னுடைய விமர்சனக் கருத்துகளை முன்வைத்திருக்கிறார். ஆனால், இந்தத் தரங்கெட்ட த.வெ.க. ஆட்சியோ, எங்கள் ஆட்சியைப் பற்றியோ நிர்வாகத் தோல்விகளைப் பற்றியோ ஊடகங்களில் உண்மையைப் பேசினால் விளைவுகள் மோசமாக இருக்கும் என்று மிரட்டும் ரவுடி அரசாகச் செயல்பட்டுள்ளது. இப்படிப்பட்ட அரசிற்கு ஆதரவு அளித்துக் கொண்டு இருக்கும் கட்சிகள், இந்த அநியாயத்தைக் கண்டும் காணாமல் இருப்பது ஏன்? இதுதான் இவர்கள் பாசிசத்தை எதிர்த்துக் கேள்வி கேட்கும் அரசியலா? புகழ்பெற்ற பேராசிரியர் மீது பொய்யான குற்றச்சாட்டைப் புனைந்து, அவரை அலைக்கழித்து, துன்புறுத்திய த.வெ.க. அரசின் பாசிச செயல் கடும் கண்டனத்துக்குரியது. தமிழ்நாடு காவல்துறையும், அதற்குப் பொறுப்பு வகிக்கும் முதலமைச்சர் அவர்களும் முனைவர் கலையரசன் அவர்களிடம் பகிரங்கமாக மன்னிப்பு கேட்க வேண்டும்!— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 29, 2026
Taking to his X handle to condemn the incident, former Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin alleged that Kalaiyarasan was illegally arrested for exposing unprecedented price hike in TVK regime, saying it is the "height of fascism". Stalin also demanded that the Tamil Nadu Police and the Chief Minister should publicly apologise to Kalaiyarasan.
The DMK leader asked as to why Kalaiyarasan was arrested. "Is it for promoting the term Dravidian Model and proclaiming to the world the development achieved by Tamil Nadu under the Dravidian rule? TVK For telling the truth that Tamil Nadu has experienced an unprecedented rise in prices only after the formation of the government?"
"Kalaiyarasan does not belong to any party. During the previous tenure as well, he has freely expressed his critical views. The regime has acted as a rowdy government that threatens dire consequences if we speak the truth about our governance or governance failures in the media. Why are the parties who are supporting such a government, seeing this injustice? Is this the politics they question against fascism? TVK, who made false accusations against the eminent professor, harassed him. The fascist action of the government is strongly condemned. The Tamil Nadu Police and the Chief Minister who is responsible for it should publicly apologise to Kalaiyarasan," he added.
பேராசிரியர் கலையரசனுக்கு காவல்துறை அச்சுறுத்தல்! தவறிழைத்த அனைவர் மீதும் நடவடிக்கை எடுக்க மார்க்சிஸ்ட் கம்யூனிஸ்ட் கட்சி வலியுறுத்தல்! https://t.co/PYoB73GC98— Shanmugam P (@Shanmugamcpim) October 29, 2026
CPI(M) Tamil Nadu state committee secretary P Shanmugam wrote on his X handle, "Police Threat to Professor Kalairasan! Marxist Communist Party Demands Action Against All Offenders!"