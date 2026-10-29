ETV Bharat / state

'Deeply Humiliated': MIDS Professor Complains To Tamil Nadu DGP Against Police Harassment Over Fake Post, Stalin Demands Apology

Chennai: An associate professor of the Department of Economics at the Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS), Professor Kalaiyarasan, has lodged a complaint with Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), alleging that police forcefully took him away from his Chennai home for questioning in connection with an abusive post allegedly made from a fake Instagram account with his photograph.

Professor Kalaiyarasan, an economist, who lives in Adyar, has filed the complaint online, seeking action against the concerned police personnel and against those who created the fake Instagram account by misusing his identity.

In his complaint, Kalaiyarasan said, "On October 28 at around 5 am, three plainclothes police officers came to my house and took me for questioning, alleging that I had posted a defamatory comment on Instagram against Pallavaram constituency MLA J. Kamatchi. I repeatedly explained to them that I did not have an Instagram account and that I did not know the legislator in question. However, the police took away my mobile phone and made me board a rented car. They did not allow me to inform my family about this".

The Professor further explained that the Instagram account shown by the police included his photo but he had explained that the account, '@youvijayamani' was his. He had told the police that someone might have created a fake Instagram account by getting his photo from a website.

"They dropped me back at home at 7.45 am. An impartial investigation should be conducted into this matter. The actions of the police who picked me up should be investigated and appropriate action should be taken. Also, those who created the fake Instagram account should be identified and legal action should be taken. Appropriate action should be taken to preserve the digital evidence related to this case and prevent false accusations against me," he stated in his complaint.