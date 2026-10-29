ETV Bharat / state

'Deeply Humiliated': MIDS Professor Complains To Tamil Nadu DGP Against Police Harassment Over Fake Post, Stalin Demands Apology

In his complaint, Kalaiyarasan said he is concerned that such act may discourage people from participating in public debate and academic engagement.

MIDS Professor Complains To Tamil Nadu DGP Against Police Harassment Over Fake Post
Professor Kalaiyarasan (MK Stalin's X handle)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 29, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: An associate professor of the Department of Economics at the Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS), Professor Kalaiyarasan, has lodged a complaint with Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), alleging that police forcefully took him away from his Chennai home for questioning in connection with an abusive post allegedly made from a fake Instagram account with his photograph.

The post involved abusive comments against Pallavaram constituency MLA J Kamatchi.

Professor Kalaiyarasan, an economist, who lives in Adyar, has filed the complaint online, seeking action against the concerned police personnel and against those who created the fake Instagram account by misusing his identity.

In his complaint, Kalaiyarasan said, "On October 28 at around 5 am, three plainclothes police officers came to my house and took me for questioning, alleging that I had posted a defamatory comment on Instagram against Pallavaram constituency MLA J. Kamatchi. I repeatedly explained to them that I did not have an Instagram account and that I did not know the legislator in question. However, the police took away my mobile phone and made me board a rented car. They did not allow me to inform my family about this".

The Professor further explained that the Instagram account shown by the police included his photo but he had explained that the account, '@youvijayamani' was his. He had told the police that someone might have created a fake Instagram account by getting his photo from a website.

"They dropped me back at home at 7.45 am. An impartial investigation should be conducted into this matter. The actions of the police who picked me up should be investigated and appropriate action should be taken. Also, those who created the fake Instagram account should be identified and legal action should be taken. Appropriate action should be taken to preserve the digital evidence related to this case and prevent false accusations against me," he stated in his complaint.

The economist said, "I was deeply harassed and humiliated by the way I was treated, without being given even a reasonable opportunity to explain myself...I am concerned that such an act may discourage people participation in public debate and academic engagement".

The incident has triggered a political row with both DMK and CPI(M) leaders condemning it.

Taking to his X handle to condemn the incident, former Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin alleged that Kalaiyarasan was illegally arrested for exposing unprecedented price hike in TVK regime, saying it is the "height of fascism". Stalin also demanded that the Tamil Nadu Police and the Chief Minister should publicly apologise to Kalaiyarasan.

The DMK leader asked as to why Kalaiyarasan was arrested. "Is it for promoting the term Dravidian Model and proclaiming to the world the development achieved by Tamil Nadu under the Dravidian rule? TVK For telling the truth that Tamil Nadu has experienced an unprecedented rise in prices only after the formation of the government?"

"Kalaiyarasan does not belong to any party. During the previous tenure as well, he has freely expressed his critical views. The regime has acted as a rowdy government that threatens dire consequences if we speak the truth about our governance or governance failures in the media. Why are the parties who are supporting such a government, seeing this injustice? Is this the politics they question against fascism? TVK, who made false accusations against the eminent professor, harassed him. The fascist action of the government is strongly condemned. The Tamil Nadu Police and the Chief Minister who is responsible for it should publicly apologise to Kalaiyarasan," he added.

CPI(M) Tamil Nadu state committee secretary P Shanmugam wrote on his X handle, "Police Threat to Professor Kalairasan! Marxist Communist Party Demands Action Against All Offenders!"

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU PROFESSOR HARASSED
FAKE INSTAGRAM CASE
KALAIYARASAN DETAINED
PROFESSOR COMPLAINS TO DGP

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.