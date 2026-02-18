Midnight Murder In Maharashtra: Woman Hacks Boyfriend To Death With Axe
A late-night dispute between the couple turned fatal after the woman attacked the man with an axe, alleging harassment and assault.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Satara: A woman allegedly hacked her boyfriend to death with an axe in Agashivnagar near Karad in Maharashtra's Satara district. According to police, the accused woman and the deceased man were in an extramarital affair.
Police said they have arrested the accused. She was produced before a court in Karad on Tuesday and has been remanded to three days of police custody.
Police said their names have been changed in reports as per official instructions. The deceased, Raja (name changed), was a resident of the Shivaji Stadium slum area in Karad. The accused, Vandana (name changed), is a resident of Malkapur in Karad taluka.
According to the police, Raja worked as a mason while Vandana was a daily wage labourer. They had been in a relationship for the past few days. Vandana has two married daughters. The incident took place around midnight on Monday. Police said Raja went to Vandana's house at night when one of her married daughters was present. An argument broke out between the two.
Police said that Raja questioned Vandana for not meeting or speaking to him recently and accused her of having an affair with another man. The argument soon turned violent. In a fit of anger, Vandana allegedly attacked Raja with an axe inside her house. He suffered severe injuries to his neck, throat and face and collapsed in a pool of blood.
Sub-Inspector Krishna Disley, investigating the case, said, "Vandana helself dialed the emergency helpline number 112 and informed the police that she had attacked a man who had come to assault her." Police constable Ganesh Mane, who was on night patrol duty, alerted the Karad City Police Station.
Constable Mane, along with the lady officer, Assistant Police Inspector Amble, rushed to the spot. They found Vandana sitting with an axe in her hand, with blood stains on her body. Raja was lying unconscious on the floor.
In her statement to police, Vandana claimed that Raja was suspicious by nature and often harassed and beat her. She alleged that he had entered her house at midnight and assaulted her and her daughter, and that she attacked him in self-defence. Police said that further investigation is underway.
