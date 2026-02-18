ETV Bharat / state

Midnight Murder In Maharashtra: Woman Hacks Boyfriend To Death With Axe

Satara: A woman allegedly hacked her boyfriend to death with an axe in Agashivnagar near Karad in Maharashtra's Satara district. According to police, the accused woman and the deceased man were in an extramarital affair.

Police said they have arrested the accused. She was produced before a court in Karad on Tuesday and has been remanded to three days of police custody.

Police said their names have been changed in reports as per official instructions. The deceased, Raja (name changed), was a resident of the Shivaji Stadium slum area in Karad. The accused, Vandana (name changed), is a resident of Malkapur in Karad taluka.

According to the police, Raja worked as a mason while Vandana was a daily wage labourer. They had been in a relationship for the past few days. Vandana has two married daughters. The incident took place around midnight on Monday. Police said Raja went to Vandana's house at night when one of her married daughters was present. An argument broke out between the two.