ETV Bharat / state

Midnight Heist In Telangana: Armed Robbers Hold Family Hostage, Loot 66 Tolas Of Gold, Rs 21 Lakh

Karimnagar: An armed gang of eight masked miscreants held a family hostage in Telangana's Karimnagar district, assaulted and threatened them with revolvers and knives before looting cash and valuables.

The incident comes less than two months after Karimnagar witnessed an armed robbery at PMJ Jewellery showroom, where the robbers, posing as customers and opening fire on employees, made off with Rs 82 lakh in gold and diamonds.

In a similar heist in Bhagat Nagar Crossroads area of Karimnagar, a gang of robbers stormed into the residence of an elderly couple on Tuesday midnight and escaped with 66 tolas of gold, Rs 21 lakh in cash, 10 tolas of silver, and two motorcycles.

The victims, Azmat Ali and his family, live on the first floor of the house. As part of his routine, Ali went downstairs to switch off the ground-floor lights when masked men intercepted him, covered his mouth to stop him from raising an alarm, and dragged him inside the house.

The assailants allegedly attacked Ali, striking him on the head and face. They also assaulted his wife and two daughters before threatening to kill them if they resisted. Armed with guns and knives, the gang tied up the family members and ransacked the house.