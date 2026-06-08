ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Midnight Eviction Drive At Jadavpur Railway Station Sparks Tension; Several injured, 15 Arrested

Kolkata: The area surrounding Jadavpur railway station in Kolkata became a battleground during a hawker eviction drive on Sunday night after police resorted to a lathi-charge while hawkers strongly opposed the drive.

Around 15 protesters, including CPIM Central Committee member Sujan Chakraborty, Ritabrata Ghosh and Jayraj Bhattacharya, were injured in the incident. Fifteen people, including Srijan Bhattacharya, General Secretary of the SFI Central Committee, were arrested. The injured are currently admitted to KPC Hospital at Jadavpur.

Shops near Jadavpur station were demolished during the drive, and the Railways issued a 15-day notice to the remaining shop owners to vacate. As soon as the drive started at 10 pm, people began gathering near the station to protest the eviction of hawkers. Leaders from the CPIM, CPIML (Liberation), SUCI(C), and the Congress also rushed to the spot. They opposed the eviction without proper rehabilitation.

As the night wore on, the number of protesters grew, as did the deployment of police and central forces. Srijan Bhattacharya and veteran leader Sujan Chakraborty repeatedly conveyed to the police that they were willing to sit for talks, but to no avail. "Wait until the court reopens on Monday and take action in accordance with the court's verdict," Sujan Chakraborty said, but the police were unresponsive.

The police and railway authorities repeatedly argued that they would take action in specific, selected areas; however, they failed to produce the official orders authorising these measures when asked. Shortly thereafter, a lathi-charge began, leaving several injured and some others in police lock-up.