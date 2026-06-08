West Bengal: Midnight Eviction Drive At Jadavpur Railway Station Sparks Tension; Several injured, 15 Arrested
Shops near Jadavpur station were demolished during the drive, and the Railways issued a 15-day notice to the remaining shop owners to vacate.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST
Kolkata: The area surrounding Jadavpur railway station in Kolkata became a battleground during a hawker eviction drive on Sunday night after police resorted to a lathi-charge while hawkers strongly opposed the drive.
Around 15 protesters, including CPIM Central Committee member Sujan Chakraborty, Ritabrata Ghosh and Jayraj Bhattacharya, were injured in the incident. Fifteen people, including Srijan Bhattacharya, General Secretary of the SFI Central Committee, were arrested. The injured are currently admitted to KPC Hospital at Jadavpur.
Shops near Jadavpur station were demolished during the drive, and the Railways issued a 15-day notice to the remaining shop owners to vacate. As soon as the drive started at 10 pm, people began gathering near the station to protest the eviction of hawkers. Leaders from the CPIM, CPIML (Liberation), SUCI(C), and the Congress also rushed to the spot. They opposed the eviction without proper rehabilitation.
As the night wore on, the number of protesters grew, as did the deployment of police and central forces. Srijan Bhattacharya and veteran leader Sujan Chakraborty repeatedly conveyed to the police that they were willing to sit for talks, but to no avail. "Wait until the court reopens on Monday and take action in accordance with the court's verdict," Sujan Chakraborty said, but the police were unresponsive.
The police and railway authorities repeatedly argued that they would take action in specific, selected areas; however, they failed to produce the official orders authorising these measures when asked. Shortly thereafter, a lathi-charge began, leaving several injured and some others in police lock-up.
Condemning the police action, Jadavpur University students staged a midnight protest in front of Gate No. 4 and demanded the immediate release of Srijan Bhattacharya and the others. SFI State Secretary Debanjan Dey said, "The state machinery unleashed terror on protesters who were opposing the hawker eviction. We will continue our protest until the SFI leaders are released."
Last week, the SFI leaders successfully stopped the eviction drive through a protest and negotiations with the railway authorities. But this time they could not.
"We tried our best to stop the drive but couldn't because the authorities used force against us. Sujan sustained a head injury but refused to leave the field. They kept urging the state to consider the plight of the poor. Some protestors were hauled into police vans; others, bloodied, made their way to the hospital," a leader from the CPM's Kolkata District Committee said.
The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee condemned the police action. "Without arranging for proper rehabilitation, the state government moved to evict the hawkers using bulldozers. The Congress pledges to stand by the hawkers in future protests whenever the government threatens their livelihoods in this manner."
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