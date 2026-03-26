ETV Bharat / state

West Asia War Disrupts Bitumen Supply, NHAI & PWD Road Projects Grind To A Halt In Rajasthan

Road construction projects in Rajasthan have been affected due to an cute shortage of bitumen ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: The ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran is now casting a shadow over infrastructure development in India, with road construction projects in Rajasthan, particularly Kota division, severely affected due to an acute shortage of bitumen and related petrochemical products.

Work on key stretches such as National Highway 27 (NH 27) and National Highway 148D (NH 14D) has come to a near standstill as contractors struggle to procure essential materials. The stretch also serves as a national connector in Rajasthan that connects to other major national highways. Projects that were in the crucial asphalting phase have been hit the hardest, with supplies drying up despite rising prices.

West Asia War Disrupts Bitumen Supply, NHAI & PWD Road Projects Grind To A Halt In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

According to Pawan Agarwal, project manager of M/s Murari Lal Agarwal Construction Company, the firm required around 20,000 tonnes of asphalt for NH-27 but has received only 7,000 tonnes so far. The remaining 13,000 tonnes are yet to be sourced. "Earlier, asphalt was available at Rs 40,000 per tonne. After the war, prices rose to Rs 52,000, and now it is unavailable even at that rate," he said.

The shortage extends beyond asphalt. Liquid Diesel Oil (LDO), essential for running heavy machinery, is also in short supply. Of the required 27 lakh litres, only 10 lakh litres have been received so far. Prices have surged from Rs 45,000 to Rs 60,000 per tonne, yet supply remains inconsistent.

Machinery has been relocated to camps with personnel, including engineers, currently idle. (ETV Bharat)

Similarly, immersion oil supply has fallen short, with only 3,500 tonnes received against a demand of 9,000 tonnes, while prices have jumped from Rs 38,000 to Rs 50,000 per tonne. All materials are also subject to additional GST.