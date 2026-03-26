West Asia War Disrupts Bitumen Supply, NHAI & PWD Road Projects Grind To A Halt In Rajasthan
Work on key stretches as NH27 and NH148D has come to a near standstill as contractors struggle to procure essential materials - Manish Gautam reports.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST|
Updated : March 26, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Kota: The ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran is now casting a shadow over infrastructure development in India, with road construction projects in Rajasthan, particularly Kota division, severely affected due to an acute shortage of bitumen and related petrochemical products.
Work on key stretches such as National Highway 27 (NH 27) and National Highway 148D (NH 14D) has come to a near standstill as contractors struggle to procure essential materials. The stretch also serves as a national connector in Rajasthan that connects to other major national highways. Projects that were in the crucial asphalting phase have been hit the hardest, with supplies drying up despite rising prices.
According to Pawan Agarwal, project manager of M/s Murari Lal Agarwal Construction Company, the firm required around 20,000 tonnes of asphalt for NH-27 but has received only 7,000 tonnes so far. The remaining 13,000 tonnes are yet to be sourced. "Earlier, asphalt was available at Rs 40,000 per tonne. After the war, prices rose to Rs 52,000, and now it is unavailable even at that rate," he said.
The shortage extends beyond asphalt. Liquid Diesel Oil (LDO), essential for running heavy machinery, is also in short supply. Of the required 27 lakh litres, only 10 lakh litres have been received so far. Prices have surged from Rs 45,000 to Rs 60,000 per tonne, yet supply remains inconsistent.
Similarly, immersion oil supply has fallen short, with only 3,500 tonnes received against a demand of 9,000 tonnes, while prices have jumped from Rs 38,000 to Rs 50,000 per tonne. All materials are also subject to additional GST.
Despite having pre-existing contracts and no payment issues, suppliers are unable to deliver due to disruptions in the global petrochemical supply chain. "Refined petrochemical products have stopped arriving, leaving suppliers helpless," Pawan added.
Sandeep Agarwal, project director at the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), confirmed that the shortage is impacting work progress. "Asphalt-related work has stopped at several locations, and overall pace has slowed. Contractors have been asked to proceed with non-asphalt work wherever possible," he said.
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Facing Disruptions
Projects worth nearly Rs 600 crore are currently underway in the Kota division alone. While some works, such as service lanes on the Kota bypass and construction on NH-52, are still in early stages, diesel shortages are affecting machinery operations and slowing progress.
Adding to the concerns, the approaching monsoon season threatens further delays. "We had a three-month window to complete asphalting, but now rains will halt work until September. The timeline will likely extend into winter," Agarwal noted.
Among the major affected projects is the Rs 199.77 crore upgrade of NH-148D, a 240-km stretch connecting Gulabpura to Uniara via Bundi district, where asphalting work has been suspended. Similarly, the Rs 171 crore renovation of a 104-km stretch of NH-27 from Kota to Bhanwargarh and Kelwara has stalled after 30% completion.
Machinery has been relocated to camps, with around 200 personnel, including engineers and labourers, currently idle. Construction activities on Package 10 of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway are also facing disruptions, particularly in culvert construction and asphalting work.
With global tensions continuing to disrupt supply chains, infrastructure projects in the region face an uncertain timeline, raising concerns over cost escalations and prolonged delays.
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