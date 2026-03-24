West Asia War Hits Jabalpur Garment Industry, School Uniform Supply Disrupted
Disruption in crude oil supply has hit polyester fabric availability, slowing uniform production in Madhya Pradesh and pushing prices higher ahead of reopening of schools.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Jabalpur: The US-Israel-Iran war is beginning to impact small industries in India, with its staccato effects now visible in the school uniform manufacturing sector here. Manufacturers in the city, considered a key readymade garments hub, report a sharp disruption in the supply of polyester-cotton fabric, a major raw material used for school uniforms.
With schools set to reopen soon for the new academic session, the shortage is likely to delay uniform distribution and push up costs.
Jabalpur accounts for nearly 25% of the region’s school uniform production, supplying garments to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states. Industry players say the current disruption has hit at a critical time as this period marks peak demand ahead of the beginning of academic session.
Manish Diwakar, a local garment manufacturer, said, “The fabric used to come from mills in Rajasthan and Gujarat, but since the war began, the availability of fabric has steadily decreased.”
Explaining the supply chain impact, he further said most of the fabric for dress material is made from polyester yarn, which is derived from crude oil. "Since crude oil supply has been affected due to the war and cotton production is also not sufficient, all of it is impacting textile manufacturing,” he stated.
Traders say even limited stocks of fabric are now being sold at higher prices, further affecting production. As a result, many units have slowed or stopped operations due to a lack of raw materials.
The disruption comes at a time when schools are preparing to reopen and demand for uniforms is at its peak. Industry stakeholders warn that delays in production could leave many students without uniforms at the start of the academic year, while others may have to pay higher prices.
Local traders also pointed to broader structural challenges, noting that India continues to depend on external factors for key inputs, including petroleum-based products used in textiles. The current situation has exposed vulnerabilities in the supply chain, particularly for small and medium enterprises.
Officials and industry bodies are yet to announce any immediate measures to address the shortage though manufacturers continue to navigate rising costs and uncertain supplies.
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