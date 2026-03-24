ETV Bharat / state

West Asia War Hits Jabalpur Garment Industry, School Uniform Supply Disrupted

Jabalpur: The US-Israel-Iran war is beginning to impact small industries in India, with its staccato effects now visible in the school uniform manufacturing sector here. Manufacturers in the city, considered a key readymade garments hub, report a sharp disruption in the supply of polyester-cotton fabric, a major raw material used for school uniforms.

With schools set to reopen soon for the new academic session, the shortage is likely to delay uniform distribution and push up costs.

West Asia War Hits Jabalpur Garment Industry, School Uniform Supply Disrupted Ahead Of Reopening (ETV Bharat)

Jabalpur accounts for nearly 25% of the region’s school uniform production, supplying garments to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states. Industry players say the current disruption has hit at a critical time as this period marks peak demand ahead of the beginning of academic session.

Manish Diwakar, a local garment manufacturer, said, “The fabric used to come from mills in Rajasthan and Gujarat, but since the war began, the availability of fabric has steadily decreased.”