Middle East Crisis Puts Indian Energy Transition To Natural Gas On Fast Track
The government has set a target of increasing the share of natural gas in India's energy consumption from the current 6% to 15% by 2030
Published : March 21, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Chandigarh: The hostilities in the Middle East have led to the Indian government putting the transition from Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to natural gas forms like Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) on the fast track.
The government has set a target of increasing the share of natural gas in the country's energy consumption from the current 6% to 15% by 2030. It is also appealing to commercial establishments to use PNG instead of commercial LPG cylinders. The Centre claims that '1.25 lakh new PNG connections have been issued in the last two weeks alone.'
Joint Secretary with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sujata Sharma, said on Thursday that 5600 LPG customers have shifted to PNG in the last three days. Referring to the prevailing LPG scare across the country, she said, "The Government of India is making every possible effort at all levels to ensure the availability of LPG to domestic customers, and therefore people should ignore rumours and trust only official information."
Despite being a late beginner, Punjab has made significant strides in switching over to PNG. According to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, "The gas distribution network in Punjab is expanding rapidly, and various companies have been given rights in 15 cities across Punjab. The expansion of the PNG network is underway in districts like Mohali, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, and Fazilka, while that in others is in the pipeline. The largest PNG plant in Punjab is in Pathankot."
Companies like Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited, Gujarat Gas Limited, Think Gas and Cheema Boiler are providing domestic, commercial and industrial connections in Punjab.
Data available till October 2023 says that more than 79,000 households in Punjab had PNG connections, and this number has increased significantly thereafter. Digital Parliament data said this number had increased to more than 1.22 lakh by September 2025.
Indian Oil Corporation describes PNG as natural gas delivered directly to homes, businesses or industries through pipes. It is mainly methane, while LPG is a mixture of propane and butane. PNG does not need to be filled in heavy cylinders and reaches the kitchen directly through an underground pipeline network. It is produced from biogas and wet kitchen waste. It is emerging as a better and safer alternative to LPG in many ways. A distinct advantage is that it does not need to be booked and has a continuous supply like electricity.
Research and Development Manager of PNG at Cheema Boilers Limited (CBL), JP Kundra, pointed out, "PNG is a safer alternative to LPG. Since it is lighter than air, it flies up in the air and disperses quickly in case of a leak, reducing the risk of fire or explosion. If any incident like fire occurs, pressure builds up in the pipe and reaches the plant's sensor and can be controlled without causing loss of life or property."
PNG is generally much cheaper than LPG, as one has to pay according to the billing by the installed meters. Its combustion produces fewer carbon emissions.
"We can make methane gas from kitchen waste. It is purified using bacterial fermentation and used as a burner in the house. Three meals for four people can be cooked for as low as Rs 2 per day," Kundra added.
In the transport sector, natural gas in the form of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is being used to run vehicles. It is more environmentally friendly than petrol and diesel. In industries, it is used to run machines, boilers and furnaces, especially in the cement, steel and glass industries.
Natural gas is also used for power generation and plays an important role in the manufacture of fertilisers, chemicals, plastics and medicines.
Kundra underlined, "It is not just the environment or convenience that is at work behind the government's promotion of PNG, but a deep geopolitical and economic strategy. The current Israel-US-Iran tensions have affected the gas supply route, which is posing a major threat to the supply of LPG in India. On this pretext, the government wants to give big economic benefits to big commercial establishments and households by promoting PNG instead of LPG."