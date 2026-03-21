ETV Bharat / state

Middle East Crisis Puts Indian Energy Transition To Natural Gas On Fast Track

Chandigarh: The hostilities in the Middle East have led to the Indian government putting the transition from Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to natural gas forms like Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) on the fast track.

The government has set a target of increasing the share of natural gas in the country's energy consumption from the current 6% to 15% by 2030. It is also appealing to commercial establishments to use PNG instead of commercial LPG cylinders. The Centre claims that '1.25 lakh new PNG connections have been issued in the last two weeks alone.'

Joint Secretary with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sujata Sharma, said on Thursday that 5600 LPG customers have shifted to PNG in the last three days. Referring to the prevailing LPG scare across the country, she said, "The Government of India is making every possible effort at all levels to ensure the availability of LPG to domestic customers, and therefore people should ignore rumours and trust only official information."

Despite being a late beginner, Punjab has made significant strides in switching over to PNG. According to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, "The gas distribution network in Punjab is expanding rapidly, and various companies have been given rights in 15 cities across Punjab. The expansion of the PNG network is underway in districts like Mohali, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, and Fazilka, while that in others is in the pipeline. The largest PNG plant in Punjab is in Pathankot."

Companies like Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited, Gujarat Gas Limited, Think Gas and Cheema Boiler are providing domestic, commercial and industrial connections in Punjab.

Data available till October 2023 says that more than 79,000 households in Punjab had PNG connections, and this number has increased significantly thereafter. Digital Parliament data said this number had increased to more than 1.22 lakh by September 2025.

Indian Oil Corporation describes PNG as natural gas delivered directly to homes, businesses or industries through pipes. It is mainly methane, while LPG is a mixture of propane and butane. PNG does not need to be filled in heavy cylinders and reaches the kitchen directly through an underground pipeline network. It is produced from biogas and wet kitchen waste. It is emerging as a better and safer alternative to LPG in many ways. A distinct advantage is that it does not need to be booked and has a continuous supply like electricity.