Middle East Crisis: Paucity And Increased Bitumen Costs Hit Developmental Works In Punjab
Contractors say that developmental works to the tune of Rs 25,000 crores that were initiated by the government are grinding to a halt.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Bathinda: Paucity and increased costs of petroleum byproducts have started impacting the development works in Punjab. The worst affected are the projects related to building roads that require byproducts of petroleum like bitumen.
President of Punjab Hot Mix Plant Association in Bathinda, Tara Singh Walia, disclosed that developmental works to the tune of Rs 25,000 crores that were initiated by the state government in various villages and cities are grinding to a halt.
He disclosed that in the last month, the rates of bitumen have shot up drastically. The bitumen that the contractors used to procure at Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 per ton is now costing almost Rs 76,000 per ton. These rates are expected to escalate further and are going to impact the expenses of the road construction contractors. In addition to the increased rates, the contractors are not getting a regular supply.
"We will not be able to complete the work even if we sell our houses. We cannot stop the work and start shouting slogans," said Walia.
He explained that the contractors give their house, property and vehicle as a guarantee to get the contracts. There are around 300 contractors in Punjab who are into the business of making roads, and on average, 100 people work with every contractor.
He said the situation that has arisen due to the increase in the rates of gold will make it difficult for the contractors to honour their contracts. The contractors, according to him, are staring at huge losses.
The contractors are raising the question that while there has not been a rise in the prices of petrol and diesel, why have the refineries hiked the prices of by-products like bitumen. "We can only appeal to the government to find a solution to this. We cannot stop the work," Walia added.
He claims that the government was approached on the issue of increasing bitumen costs, but no steps have been taken so far. The contractors say that going by their contracts, they will now have to bear the loss of the increased bitumen costs. They are pointing out that no one had expected a war to break out in the Middle East and its impact on the Indian economy in this manner.
Another contractor said, "Work has come to a standstill, and our homes are at stake. Instalments of big machines are being paid, and every contractor has to pay his workforce. While every contractor has around 100 to 150 labourers working with him; the big contractors have a strength of around 1,000 labourers working for them. Everyone is bound to suffer."
According to the contractors affiliated to the Hot Mix Plant Association, no development work in Punjab will be completed on time, and many contractors will be forced to leave their work midway due to the increase in costs. Walia has stated that besides the increased costs, the availability of bitumen has also been hit badly.
"A contractor in Punjab needs a truck of bitumen every day, but presently it is being made available after three days, which is further increasing the daily expenses of the contractors," he said.