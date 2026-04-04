ETV Bharat / state

Middle East Crisis: Paucity And Increased Bitumen Costs Hit Developmental Works In Punjab

Bathinda: Paucity and increased costs of petroleum byproducts have started impacting the development works in Punjab. The worst affected are the projects related to building roads that require byproducts of petroleum like bitumen.

President of Punjab Hot Mix Plant Association in Bathinda, Tara Singh Walia, disclosed that developmental works to the tune of Rs 25,000 crores that were initiated by the state government in various villages and cities are grinding to a halt.

He disclosed that in the last month, the rates of bitumen have shot up drastically. The bitumen that the contractors used to procure at Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 per ton is now costing almost Rs 76,000 per ton. These rates are expected to escalate further and are going to impact the expenses of the road construction contractors. In addition to the increased rates, the contractors are not getting a regular supply.

"We will not be able to complete the work even if we sell our houses. We cannot stop the work and start shouting slogans," said Walia.

He explained that the contractors give their house, property and vehicle as a guarantee to get the contracts. There are around 300 contractors in Punjab who are into the business of making roads, and on average, 100 people work with every contractor.

He said the situation that has arisen due to the increase in the rates of gold will make it difficult for the contractors to honour their contracts. The contractors, according to him, are staring at huge losses.