ETV Bharat / state

Middle East Crisis Makes Dry Fruits Dearer

Raipur: The hostilities in the Middle East have led to an escalation of prices of dry fruits. Items like Mamra almonds, figs, dry apricots, pistachios, raisins, black raisins and dates, that are imported from Iran and Afghanistan, have been witnessing a spiralling in their rates ever since the hostilities began. As a result, the import of dry fruits has come to a halt, and the available stocks are now being sold at a premium.

The maximum price rise is being witnessed in the case of Mamra almonds and pistachios. The price of Mamra almonds has increased by approximately Rs 50,000 per quintal, and that of pistachios has gone up by Rs 20,000 per quintal. The impact on other dry fruits has been less.

A shopkeeper dealing in dry fruits, Shalibhadra Gadiya, explained that all types of dry fruits are imported from Afghanistan and Iran and their prices are expected to go up further in the coming days.

"All types of dry fruits have seen a rise of at least Rs 200 to Rs 300 per kg. Mamra almonds, which used to cost Rs 2800 to Rs 3000 per kg are now being sold at Rs 3500 to Rs 3600 per kg," he said.