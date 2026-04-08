Middle East Crisis Makes Dry Fruits Dearer
Traders say that the spiralling of prices is expected to continue
Published : April 8, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Raipur: The hostilities in the Middle East have led to an escalation of prices of dry fruits. Items like Mamra almonds, figs, dry apricots, pistachios, raisins, black raisins and dates, that are imported from Iran and Afghanistan, have been witnessing a spiralling in their rates ever since the hostilities began. As a result, the import of dry fruits has come to a halt, and the available stocks are now being sold at a premium.
The maximum price rise is being witnessed in the case of Mamra almonds and pistachios. The price of Mamra almonds has increased by approximately Rs 50,000 per quintal, and that of pistachios has gone up by Rs 20,000 per quintal. The impact on other dry fruits has been less.
A shopkeeper dealing in dry fruits, Shalibhadra Gadiya, explained that all types of dry fruits are imported from Afghanistan and Iran and their prices are expected to go up further in the coming days.
"All types of dry fruits have seen a rise of at least Rs 200 to Rs 300 per kg. Mamra almonds, which used to cost Rs 2800 to Rs 3000 per kg are now being sold at Rs 3500 to Rs 3600 per kg," he said.
He further stated that the war situation suggests that dry fruit prices will rise further in the coming days. "The war-related price hike has also affected footfall of the shoppers. People will first purchase essential items before purchasing dry fruits. The Iran-Israel-US war has completely halted the import of dry fruits," he said.
Another seller, Yogesh Kataria, said that the war has led to a sharp increase in prices, and Mamra almonds have seen a rise of Rs 500 per kg while pistachios have seen a rise of Rs 200 per kg.
"Dry fruits are imported from countries like Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and the United States. Almonds and walnuts are imported from the United States. Mamra almonds and pistachios are imported from Iran. Figs, apricots, raisins, black raisins, and shelled almonds are imported from countries like Afghanistan," he explained.
He said that the prices of all the items can go up by at least Rs 50 to Rs 100 per kg in the coming days. He also added that the customer traffic to dry fruit shops has seen a decline in recent days, and even those coming for purchasing dry fruits are taking back lesser quantities than before.
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