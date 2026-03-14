Uttarakhand: Middle East Conflict Triggers LPG Panic, Wedding Functions Face Disruption
Hoteliers, caterers and restaurant owners say disruptions in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders are making it difficult to organise large-scale wedding feasts.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 9:33 PM IST
By Naveen Uniyal
Dehradun: The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran is not only raising concerns in the global energy sector but is also beginning to affect economies and everyday life in several countries. In India, panic over the availability of LPG cylinders is being linked to the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. After hotels and restaurants, wedding celebrations are getting affected due to the shortage of LPG gas.
Hoteliers, caterers and restaurant owners say disruptions in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders are making it difficult to organise large-scale wedding feasts. If the situation does not improve soon, some wedding ceremonies may even have to be postponed.
Stock markets have also shown signs of decline, and economists see the situation as a warning for the global economy. Any disruption in energy supply could push inflation higher in many countries. For a country like India, which imports a significant portion of its energy needs, the situation becomes even more challenging.
The global developments appear to be affecting LPG availability in India as well. In several places, the supply of commercial cylinders has reportedly been restricted. This has directly impacted hotels, restaurants, roadside eateries and catering businesses.
Hoteliers in Dehradun say large establishments normally require multiple cylinders daily. When supply becomes limited, the entire food preparation system is affected. As a result, hotels are now being cautious while accepting bookings for wedding events.
Pranav Sharma, owner of a reputed hotel in Dehradun said that arranging meals for guests in hotels is already a massive task. Without adequate LPG cylinders, it becomes nearly impossible to manage large events. Some hotels are currently trying to rely on electric cooking equipment, but this option is not practical for hundreds of guests.
If the supply of commercial cylinders does not return to normal within a week, the upcoming wedding season could face serious disruptions. Hotels have already started modifying menus and reducing the number of food items to cope with limited gas availability.
Sanjay Uniyal, a caterer in Dehradun, said bookings for weddings had already been confirmed earlier, but arranging food preparation has now become the biggest challenge. He said commercial cylinders are currently unavailable and arranging domestic cylinders is also difficult. Many people are reluctant to provide extra cylinders because they fear they themselves may face shortages later.
If the situation continues, Uniyal said, some wedding functions may have to be postponed. However, families that have already distributed invitation cards may find such decisions difficult.
Sangeeta Dabral, a Dehradun resident whose family has a wedding scheduled in April, said most preparations including shopping and distribution of invitation cards have already been completed. However, when they approached caterers and hotels for final arrangements, many advised reducing menu items or refused bookings altogether due to the gas supply situation. She said postponing the wedding is not possible.
Kishore Kumar Sharma, who runs a restaurant in Dehradun, said if the situation persists, some restaurants and hotels may be forced to shut down temporarily.
Business owners say prolonged gas shortages could make it difficult to pay salaries, eventually they may be forced to lay off employees.
The situation is particularly worrying for Char Dham Yatra, which will begin soon in Uttarakhand. Every year, millions of pilgrims and tourists visit the state during the pilgrimage season. Hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries prepare food in large quantities during this period. And if the LPG gas supply is affected, it may affect the state’s economy.
Business owners are urging the government to ensure at least limited availability of commercial LPG cylinders so that hospitality and catering businesses can continue functioning.
Vinesh Mittal, a gas agency proprietor, said the available cylinders are being supplied only to educational institutions and hospitals.
Akshat Jain, owner of Shanti Firm, one of the largest wholesale suppliers in Dehradun, said the current situation is unprecedented. His family has been in the business for nearly four decades, but they have never seen such demand.
According to Jain, sales of induction cooktops have increased nearly tenfold, and the market is running out of stock. Prices are rising daily but customers continue to buy them in large numbers.
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