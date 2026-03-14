ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Middle East Conflict Triggers LPG Panic, Wedding Functions Face Disruption

By Naveen Uniyal

Dehradun: The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran is not only raising concerns in the global energy sector but is also beginning to affect economies and everyday life in several countries. In India, panic over the availability of LPG cylinders is being linked to the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. After hotels and restaurants, wedding celebrations are getting affected due to the shortage of LPG gas.

Hoteliers, caterers and restaurant owners say disruptions in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders are making it difficult to organise large-scale wedding feasts. If the situation does not improve soon, some wedding ceremonies may even have to be postponed.

Stock markets have also shown signs of decline, and economists see the situation as a warning for the global economy. Any disruption in energy supply could push inflation higher in many countries. For a country like India, which imports a significant portion of its energy needs, the situation becomes even more challenging.

The global developments appear to be affecting LPG availability in India as well. In several places, the supply of commercial cylinders has reportedly been restricted. This has directly impacted hotels, restaurants, roadside eateries and catering businesses.

Hoteliers in Dehradun say large establishments normally require multiple cylinders daily. When supply becomes limited, the entire food preparation system is affected. As a result, hotels are now being cautious while accepting bookings for wedding events.

Pranav Sharma, owner of a reputed hotel in Dehradun said that arranging meals for guests in hotels is already a massive task. Without adequate LPG cylinders, it becomes nearly impossible to manage large events. Some hotels are currently trying to rely on electric cooking equipment, but this option is not practical for hundreds of guests.

If the supply of commercial cylinders does not return to normal within a week, the upcoming wedding season could face serious disruptions. Hotels have already started modifying menus and reducing the number of food items to cope with limited gas availability.

Sanjay Uniyal, a caterer in Dehradun, said bookings for weddings had already been confirmed earlier, but arranging food preparation has now become the biggest challenge. He said commercial cylinders are currently unavailable and arranging domestic cylinders is also difficult. Many people are reluctant to provide extra cylinders because they fear they themselves may face shortages later.