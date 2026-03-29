ETV Bharat / state

Middle East Conflict: Gas Shortage Leads To Closure Of Over 300 Ceramic Factories In Gujarat's Surendranagar

Surendranagar: The conflict in the Middle East has taken a hit on industries in Gujarat.

Owing to shortage of gas, over 300 ceramic factories located at Thangadh in Surendranagar have closed down. Manufacturers said they halted operations after supplies of propane and natural gas - key fuels for ceramics production - were squeezed. Following the increase in gas prices by Rs 46 per kg, the Thangadh Ceramic Industry Association, after a meeting with over 200 industrialists, decided to close the factories.

The factories which buzzed with activity are now shut and the workers have already left for their hometowns staring at an uncertain future. Over 40,000 workers, including drivers, artisans, and others engaged in various factories, have returned home. The workers were assured that they would be called back when the factories reopen.

Sanjay Badrakhia, owner of Thangarh Ceramic Industry, said that gas prices are constantly rising after the war broke out. "The price of gas has gone up by Rs 46. On top of this, there is a shortage of gas. The ceramic industry is forced to sell its products at high prices in the domestic and international markets. And owing to the high price, the products no longer have buyers", he said.