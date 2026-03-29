Middle East Conflict: Gas Shortage Leads To Closure Of Over 300 Ceramic Factories In Gujarat's Surendranagar
The Thangadh Ceramic Industry Association closed the factories after discussions with 200 industrialists. Over 40,000 workers have returned home.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Surendranagar: The conflict in the Middle East has taken a hit on industries in Gujarat.
Owing to shortage of gas, over 300 ceramic factories located at Thangadh in Surendranagar have closed down. Manufacturers said they halted operations after supplies of propane and natural gas - key fuels for ceramics production - were squeezed. Following the increase in gas prices by Rs 46 per kg, the Thangadh Ceramic Industry Association, after a meeting with over 200 industrialists, decided to close the factories.
The factories which buzzed with activity are now shut and the workers have already left for their hometowns staring at an uncertain future. Over 40,000 workers, including drivers, artisans, and others engaged in various factories, have returned home. The workers were assured that they would be called back when the factories reopen.
Sanjay Badrakhia, owner of Thangarh Ceramic Industry, said that gas prices are constantly rising after the war broke out. "The price of gas has gone up by Rs 46. On top of this, there is a shortage of gas. The ceramic industry is forced to sell its products at high prices in the domestic and international markets. And owing to the high price, the products no longer have buyers", he said.
Badrakhia said, doing business in the domestic and international markets is not possible. 'With prices rising daily, the production cost of has increased manifold," he said.
Similarly, over 400-550 ceramic factories in Morbi have halted production due to severe propane and natural gas shortages. The crisis, driven by shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz from the Middle East conflict, has caused a 25-day shutdown, threatening roughly 4,00,000 jobs.
The entire situation hinges on the resolution of the conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel, and the restoration of the regular gas supply.
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