Rs 2,000 Crore Mid-Day Meal Scam | ACB Registers Case In Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case after a scam involving more than Rs 2,000 crore surfaced in the state’s mid-day meal scheme for schoolchildren. In connection with the case, 21 people linked to CONFED and private firms have been named as accused, and an FIR has been lodged against them. Rajasthan State Co-operative Consumers’ Federation Limited is better known as CONFED.

According to officials, during the period when schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, foodgrains were supplied to students under the state government-run Mid-Day Meal Scheme by CONFED.

Through CONFED, combo packs containing pulses, oil, spices and other essentials were distributed to students. It was claimed that the supplied material met FSSAI and AGMARK standards and was delivered door-to-door to government schools.

However, following complaints of irregularities and corruption in the implementation of the scheme, the ACB initiated a preliminary inquiry. The investigation has now been expanded. The bureau is probing the role of the accused, financial transactions, alleged forgery of documents, and misuse of government funds. Officials said scrutiny of records and collection of evidence is currently underway.