Rs 2,000 Crore Mid-Day Meal Scam | ACB Registers Case In Rajasthan
21 people linked to CONFED and private firms have been named as accused, and an FIR has been lodged against them.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case after a scam involving more than Rs 2,000 crore surfaced in the state’s mid-day meal scheme for schoolchildren. In connection with the case, 21 people linked to CONFED and private firms have been named as accused, and an FIR has been lodged against them. Rajasthan State Co-operative Consumers’ Federation Limited is better known as CONFED.
According to officials, during the period when schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, foodgrains were supplied to students under the state government-run Mid-Day Meal Scheme by CONFED.
Through CONFED, combo packs containing pulses, oil, spices and other essentials were distributed to students. It was claimed that the supplied material met FSSAI and AGMARK standards and was delivered door-to-door to government schools.
However, following complaints of irregularities and corruption in the implementation of the scheme, the ACB initiated a preliminary inquiry. The investigation has now been expanded. The bureau is probing the role of the accused, financial transactions, alleged forgery of documents, and misuse of government funds. Officials said scrutiny of records and collection of evidence is currently underway.
ACB Director General Govind Gupta said the preliminary and detailed investigations shows that officials associated with the Mid-Day Meal Scheme and CONFED allegedly acted in collusion and altered rules as part of a conspiracy. As a result, eligible firms were excluded from the tender process, while favoured companies were given contracts for their undue benefit, he said.
The investigation further found that the firms illegally sublet supply work to other entities and created an organised network of fake suppliers and transporters. In several cases, bills at inflated rates were allegedly submitted without any actual purchase or supply of goods, and payments were obtained from the government on the basis of these forged bills. The ACB stated that such planned fraud, forgery and collusion caused a direct financial loss of around ₹2,000 crore to the state exchequer.
Those named in the FIR include CONFED assistant accounts officer Sanwataram; managers Rajendra, Lokesh Kumar Bapna, Yogendra Sharma and Rajendra Singh Shekhawat; assistant manager Pratibha Saini; warehouse keeper (marketing) Ramdhan Bairwa; marketing supervisor Dinesh Kumar Sharma; Kanwaljeet Singh Ranawat, Madhur Yadav, Tribhuvan Yadav, Satish Moolchand Vyas, Deepak Vyas and Ritesh Yadav; Central Bhandar regional manager Shailesh Saxena, deputy manager B.C. Joshi; assistant manager Chandan Singh; and proprietors of M/s Tirupati Suppliers, M/s Jagrit Enterprises, M/s MT Enterprises and M/s Sai Trading, along with others.
The ACB said further investigation is in progress.
