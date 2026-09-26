ETV Bharat / state

Mid-Day Meal Resumes At Bengal School After 3-day Suspension Due To 'Fund Crunch'

Kolkata: The mid-day meal programme at a school in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district resumed on Saturday after remaining suspended for three days, allegedly due to non-receipt of funds, officials said.

Khichdi and egg curry were served to students of the Boral Swamiji Vidyapith in Garia near Kolkata, headmaster Biplab Sarkar said. The school had been facing difficulties in arranging meals as funds had not been received for nearly three months, he said.

Around 200-250 students depend on the mid-day meal at the school, he said. The headmaster said the programme had earlier been managed by purchasing provisions on credit, but mounting dues to local suppliers eventually forced the school to stop serving meals from Wednesday.

According to the school authorities, around Rs 25,000 was due to a grocery shop, nearly Rs 9,000 to an egg supplier and about Rs 12,000 to an outlet supplying potatoes. The headmaster said the school had repeatedly written to the civic authorities seeking intervention, but the problem remained unresolved.