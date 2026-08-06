Mid-Air Terror: Kerala Man Arrested After Trying To Open Emergency Exit On Kuala Lumpur-Kochi Flight
Jamsheer Athanikkal, a resident of Koottanad in Palakkad, was taken into custody immediately after Batik Air flight OD231 landed at around 2.40 am on Thursday
Published : August 6, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Ernakulam: Moments of panic gripped passengers aboard a Batik Air flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi after a Kerala man allegedly attempted to force open an emergency exit door while the aircraft was cruising at high altitude, prompting the cabin crew and fellow passengers to overpower and restrain him until the flight landed safely.
The accused, identified as Jamsheer Athanikkal, a resident of Koottanad in Palakkad district, was taken into custody immediately after Batik Air flight OD231 landed at Cochin International Airport at around 2.40 am on Thursday.
According to investigators, the incident occurred mid-air between 9.30 pm and 11.05 pm.
During the flight, Jamsheer allegedly became unruly, repeatedly ignored instructions from the cabin crew, struck and damaged a window panel, threatened fellow passengers and allegedly attempted to force open one of the aircraft's emergency exit doors. His actions triggered panic inside the cabin, with frightened passengers fearing for their safety.
The cabin crew, assisted by several passengers, managed to restrain him before the situation could escalate further. The aircraft continued its journey without any further disruption and landed safely in Kochi.
Soon after landing, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel boarded the aircraft and detained the passenger before handing him over to the Nedumbassery police. A case has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Aircraft Act, and the Kerala Police Act for endangering the safety of the aircraft and its occupants, damaging aircraft property and creating a serious security threat.
Police said the FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by a fellow passenger. The accused is being questioned by police and aviation security agencies to determine the circumstances and motive behind his actions. He is expected to be produced before a local court after the investigation.
Following the incident, the airline conducted a detailed technical inspection of the aircraft. Authorities confirmed that the damaged window panel was repaired, all mandatory safety checks were completed and the aircraft was cleared for its return flight to Malaysia. No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew.
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