ETV Bharat / state

Mid-Air Terror: Kerala Man Arrested After Trying To Open Emergency Exit On Kuala Lumpur-Kochi Flight

During the flight, Jamsheer became unruly, repeatedly ignored instructions from the cabin crew ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: Moments of panic gripped passengers aboard a Batik Air flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi after a Kerala man allegedly attempted to force open an emergency exit door while the aircraft was cruising at high altitude, prompting the cabin crew and fellow passengers to overpower and restrain him until the flight landed safely.

The accused, identified as Jamsheer Athanikkal, a resident of Koottanad in Palakkad district, was taken into custody immediately after Batik Air flight OD231 landed at Cochin International Airport at around 2.40 am on Thursday.

According to investigators, the incident occurred mid-air between 9.30 pm and 11.05 pm.

During the flight, Jamsheer allegedly became unruly, repeatedly ignored instructions from the cabin crew, struck and damaged a window panel, threatened fellow passengers and allegedly attempted to force open one of the aircraft's emergency exit doors. His actions triggered panic inside the cabin, with frightened passengers fearing for their safety.