ETV Bharat / state

Microbiology Lab At Jodhpur's Agricultural University Hopes To Reverse Western Rajasthan's Soil Degradation

Jodhpur: The health of the soil in the fertile stretches of western Rajasthan is deteriorating due to indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, mainly through to the elimination of beneficial microorganisms present in the soil due to overuse of chemicals. This has led to a rise in the soil's pH level, and a decline in the availability of beneficial organic carbon, both of which are detrimental.

The Agricultural University, Jodhpur, has now established western Rajasthan's first microbiology laboratory, where extensive soil research will be conducted. Work is currently underway in the university's existing laboratory, to study various microorganisms, soil nutrient dynamics, and the changes observed in plants due to climate change. The project, scheduled to run till 2029, is expected to significantly enhance biodiversity.

Dr Krishna Saharan, the project's principal investigator, explained that farm soils were once teeming with microorganisms, earthworms in particular, which play a crucial role in boosting soil fertility. However, due to indiscriminate use of chemicals, earthworms and other beneficial microorganisms are no longer found in farm soils in Rajasthan.

Dr Saharan noted that it is these very microorganisms that facilitate the transfer of nutrients from the earth to the plants. In their absence, farmers are compelled to use urea; whereas, under natural conditions, these microorganisms would convert the soil's insoluble nutrients into a soluble form, making them available for plant uptake.

Restoration Through Natural Methods

She further explained that in collaboration with the Switzerland-based Agroforestry Promotion Network (APN), the university is currently utilising natural fertilisers in its agroforestry cultivation practices. Specifically, fertilisers like "Jivamrit", a bio-stimulant prepared from cow dung, neem-based pesticides, and mixtures derived from agave and aloe vera are being employed. This approach has resulted in an improvement in the soil's pH balance, and an increase in its carbon content. Efforts are underway to gradually disseminate these sustainable practices among the farming community.

Dr Saharan emphasised that the presence of moisture is absolutely essential for maintaining soil fertility. Historically, farmers would leave the crop residues — the remnants of their harvest — in the fields, thereby ensuring that the moisture level of both the land and the soil were effectively preserved. Continuous moisture allows microorganisms to thrive in soil. Hence, it is essential to maintain adequate moisture levels in agricultural land. Various methods are currently being employed to achieve this, with a particular focus on promoting agroforestry.