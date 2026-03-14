ETV Bharat / state

MHA Revokes Detention Of Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk Under NSA, Promises 'All Necessary Safeguards' For Region

New Delhi: Sonam Wangchuk, the renowned innovator, education reformer, and climate activist from Ladakh who has been behind bars for nearly six months now, is set to walk free as the Ministry of Home Affairs has revoked his detention.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the MHA said the Government has decided to revoke the detention of Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act.

Wangchuk was detained on 26 September 2025 under the provisions of the NSA based on an order issued by the District Magistrate, Leh, for "maintaining public order".

The MHA, in its statement, said Wangchuk has already undergone nearly half of the period of detention under the NSA. The Government, it added, has been "actively engaging" with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region.

"However, the prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests has been detrimental to the peace-loving character of the society and has adversely affected various sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators and tourists and overall economy," the statement added.