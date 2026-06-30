MHA Panel To Visit Leh For Talks With Ladakh Bloc
This is the first time the panel will be holding talks in the union territory.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs-led panel is travelling to Leh this week to hold talks with the Ladakh bloc, aiming to break the impasse set since the last May 22 meeting.
Leh Apex Body chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk confirmed they received an invite for the meeting to discuss the issues flagged by them. Kargil Democratic Alliance counterpart Asgar Ali Karbalai corroborated Lakruk and said he too has been invited to the 'preliminary' meeting with the subcommittee in the region.
"We have been invited to the meeting with the subcommittee in Leh on July 2. We will discuss the omission of the points discussed during our previous meeting with them," Karbalai told ETV Bharat.
This is the first time the panel will be holding talks in the union territory. Previously, the Ladakh groups had sought a meeting with the high-powered committee (HPC) led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Leh during his May visit to discuss their demands. But Shah had limited his visit to attending the first-ever international exposition of relics of Gautama Buddha.
In the last May 22 talks, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) reached an “in-principle understanding” with the subcommittee in New Delhi.
But Lakruk said the draft of the minutes of the meeting omitted an important point regarding the Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APRs) of officers.
The twin bodies, which led a sustained agitation demanding full statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule for the last six years, arrived at a 'consensus' with New Delhi on a framework vesting the union terror with an elected body with legislative, administrative and financial powers.
They also agreed to extend constitutional safeguards under Article 371 (A, F, and G provisions), which protects and restricts sweeping legislative overreach on land and employment in Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram.
Sources said that the Leh bloc is readying a draft to provide the framework for the elected body in the region. The proposal, readied by legal experts, will be discussed with the KDA and subsequently shared with the home ministry's panel.
Co-convenor KDA Sajjad Kargili said both sides will share their draft on the framework for the elected body and constitutional safeguards in Ladakh. “We will discuss the proposal with legal experts and, accordingly, discuss it with the committee,” he added.
Ladakh was hived off as a separate UT without a legislature when the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state was bifurcated and downgraded into two UTs in August 2019. Since then, the two bodies have been jointly pressing their demands, including statehood and the Sixth Schedule.
Last week, Leh and Kargil observed a shutdown to press for dialogue with the centre over its demands alongside the introduction of a fresh excise policy in the region.
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