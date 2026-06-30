ETV Bharat / state

MHA Panel To Visit Leh For Talks With Ladakh Bloc

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs-led panel is travelling to Leh this week to hold talks with the Ladakh bloc, aiming to break the impasse set since the last May 22 meeting.

Leh Apex Body chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk confirmed they received an invite for the meeting to discuss the issues flagged by them. Kargil Democratic Alliance counterpart Asgar Ali Karbalai corroborated Lakruk and said he too has been invited to the 'preliminary' meeting with the subcommittee in the region.

"We have been invited to the meeting with the subcommittee in Leh on July 2. We will discuss the omission of the points discussed during our previous meeting with them," Karbalai told ETV Bharat.

This is the first time the panel will be holding talks in the union territory. Previously, the Ladakh groups had sought a meeting with the high-powered committee (HPC) led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Leh during his May visit to discuss their demands. But Shah had limited his visit to attending the first-ever international exposition of relics of Gautama Buddha.

In the last May 22 talks, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) reached an “in-principle understanding” with the subcommittee in New Delhi.