Maharashtra SIR: Electoral Office Gets 6.24 Lakh Forms Of New Voters
Booth level officers have been asked to accept documents on WhatsApp and conduct home visits where required
Published : October 6, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Mumbai: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Maharashtra has received over 6 lakh applications for new voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive. The CEO office has also received objections and corrections from across 36 districts in Maharashtra. Pune recorded the highest number of applications at 56,605, after the publication of draft electoral rolls, according to official data.
Election Commission holds camps
According to the draft electoral rolls that were published on August 31, a total of 7,71,65,562 voters out of 9,78,54,049 voters were included, while 2,06,88,487 voters, which is, 21.14 per cent, were put in the ASDDO (absent/shifted/dead/duplicate/other) category.
The Election Commission has held special camps at polling stations across the state to facilitate those whose names were omitted to enrol again.
It has received 6,24,054 forms from August 31 to October 4, as per the district-wise data available with the state office of the CEO.
These included 6,05,097 Form 6 applications (for new voters), 11,251 Form 7 applications (objection to someone's inclusion in the electoral roll or request for deletion of a name already listed) and 7,706 Form 8 applications (to change or correct mistakes in their voter cards).
Pune topped the list with 56,605 forms, followed by Thane 46,373, Mumbai Suburban 38,094, Nashik 32,691 and Jalgaon 28,397. Nagpur received 16,009 forms, Mumbai City 13,858, and Palghar 14,448. While the data shows, Sindhudurg received 2,394 applications, which is the lowest number till now.
The period to submit claims and objections has been extended till October 12, while disposal of notices, claims and objections can be done till November 12.
Booth-level officers have been asked to accept documents on WhatsApp and conduct home visits where required.
According to reports, since the BLOs are bogged down with work, they are unable to pay home visits.
The final electoral roll will be published by November 16.
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