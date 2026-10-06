ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra SIR: Electoral Office Gets 6.24 Lakh Forms Of New Voters

Maharashtra electoral office gets 6.24 lakh forms of new voters after re-assessment process has begun ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Maharashtra has received over 6 lakh applications for new voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive. The CEO office has also received objections and corrections from across 36 districts in Maharashtra. Pune recorded the highest number of applications at 56,605, after the publication of draft electoral rolls, according to official data.

Election Commission holds camps

According to the draft electoral rolls that were published on August 31, a total of 7,71,65,562 voters out of 9,78,54,049 voters were included, while 2,06,88,487 voters, which is, 21.14 per cent, were put in the ASDDO (absent/shifted/dead/duplicate/other) category.

The Election Commission has held special camps at polling stations across the state to facilitate those whose names were omitted to enrol again.

It has received 6,24,054 forms from August 31 to October 4, as per the district-wise data available with the state office of the CEO.

These included 6,05,097 Form 6 applications (for new voters), 11,251 Form 7 applications (objection to someone's inclusion in the electoral roll or request for deletion of a name already listed) and 7,706 Form 8 applications (to change or correct mistakes in their voter cards).