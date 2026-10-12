ETV Bharat / state

Exam Paper Leaks: Students End Protest After MPSC Chairman Sent On Leave

Maharashtra government finally yielded to the MPSC aspirants demands and sent the Chairman accused of irregularities on leave. ( ETV Bharat )

Pune: Students protesting against the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) paper leaks in Pune have ended their protest after MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar has been sent on leave, pending an inquiry.

The students also welcomed the appointment of IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, the Commissioner of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), as the secretary of the inquiry committee probing exam paper leaks. The students had been protesting for the past 11 days in Pune, demanding the resignation of Vivek Bhimanwar.

Protests yield positive response

The announcement on Sunday night brought immense relief to MPSC aspirants, who said their lives and careers were at stake after the recent paper leak scandal. Bhimanwar has been accused of being involved in irregularities in the board, and students had been demanding his resignation.

Meanwhile, Bhimanwar said in a post on X: "The state government has announced a judicial inquiry into the MPSC paper leak case. I have always given priority to ethics throughout my life. Therefore, I have decided to go on leave rather than continue in the position while the inquiry is underway. The autonomy and credibility of the MPSC, as well as the interests of the students, have always been—and will continue to be—my top priority."

The protesting students were informed that the government has accepted all their demands. There was thunderous applause and shouts of celebration after protestors were informed, "The government has sent Bhimanwar on compulsory leave."

Mundhe has been appointed as the committee secretary, while former judge Dilip Bhosale is the chairman. The other members include Laxmi Gautam, Ganesh Patil and retired judge P D Naik.