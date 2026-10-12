Exam Paper Leaks: Students End Protest After MPSC Chairman Sent On Leave
Students called off their 11 days protests, welcoming the move
Published : October 12, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Pune: Students protesting against the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) paper leaks in Pune have ended their protest after MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar has been sent on leave, pending an inquiry.
The students also welcomed the appointment of IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, the Commissioner of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), as the secretary of the inquiry committee probing exam paper leaks. The students had been protesting for the past 11 days in Pune, demanding the resignation of Vivek Bhimanwar.
Protests yield positive response
The announcement on Sunday night brought immense relief to MPSC aspirants, who said their lives and careers were at stake after the recent paper leak scandal. Bhimanwar has been accused of being involved in irregularities in the board, and students had been demanding his resignation.
Meanwhile, Bhimanwar said in a post on X: "The state government has announced a judicial inquiry into the MPSC paper leak case. I have always given priority to ethics throughout my life. Therefore, I have decided to go on leave rather than continue in the position while the inquiry is underway. The autonomy and credibility of the MPSC, as well as the interests of the students, have always been—and will continue to be—my top priority."
The protesting students were informed that the government has accepted all their demands. There was thunderous applause and shouts of celebration after protestors were informed, "The government has sent Bhimanwar on compulsory leave."
Mundhe has been appointed as the committee secretary, while former judge Dilip Bhosale is the chairman. The other members include Laxmi Gautam, Ganesh Patil and retired judge P D Naik.
Students at the spot said they are hopeful this committee would conduct a fair inquiry since Mundhe has a reputation of being honest and is known to take action against those who don't follow the law, be it food licences or, in his previous appointments, against sand mining, illegal encroachments and so on.
Cases against students to be withdrawn
Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale visited the protesting site at S M Joshi Marg in Pune, to hold discussions with the students. Later he announced that all cases registered against the protesting students would be withdrawn.
Students had sat at the site till Monday early morning. The protests have been led by the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) faction legislator, Rohit Pawar.
These protests were held at the S M Joshi Bridge in Pune for the past 11 days, which helped them achieve success.
Following this development, the students decided to suspend the protest in principle.
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