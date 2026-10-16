ETV Bharat / state

Nashik Court Sentences Youth To Death For Sexual Assault And Murder Of Minor

Special Public Prosecutor, Ujwal Nikam addressing the media after a fast track court in Nashik pronounced death sentence to the accused, Vijay Khairnar, in the Malegaon-Dongrale sexual assault and murder case that had occurred in November 2025 ( ETV Bharat )

Nashik: A fast track court in Nashik sentenced Vijay Khairnar, alias Ravindra, to death for the abduction, sexual assault and murder of a minor girl in the district's Dongrale village.

Khairnar was convicted for the crime he had committed in November last year. However, Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam placed strong arguments and sought death sentence for Khairnar, as he called it a 'rarest-of-rare case'.

The incident had shocked the state and led to protests from villagers demanding harshest punishment for the accused. Following the landmark verdict, Nikam addressed the media wherein he highlighted the key points he placed before the court. He also expressed his satisfaction with the court's decision.

"When the prosecution seeks death penalty for an accused in a criminal case, establishing the severity and gravity of the crime becomes a crucial aspect," Nikam said. He said he he presented a comparative analysis between the heinous act committed by Khairnar and the arguments put forth by the defence.

Vijay Khairnar (ETV Bharat)

When the gravity of the accused's crime was weighed against the potential punishment, the circumstances of the sheer brutality of the offence seemed to far outweighed any mitigating factors, he said. The arguments of the defence highlighted Khairnar as a young, poor, and uneducated person.