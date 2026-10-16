Nashik Court Sentences Youth To Death For Sexual Assault And Murder Of Minor
Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam sought severest punishment as he called it a 'rarest of rare' case by presenting strong arguments in the court.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Nashik: A fast track court in Nashik sentenced Vijay Khairnar, alias Ravindra, to death for the abduction, sexual assault and murder of a minor girl in the district's Dongrale village.
Khairnar was convicted for the crime he had committed in November last year. However, Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam placed strong arguments and sought death sentence for Khairnar, as he called it a 'rarest-of-rare case'.
The incident had shocked the state and led to protests from villagers demanding harshest punishment for the accused. Following the landmark verdict, Nikam addressed the media wherein he highlighted the key points he placed before the court. He also expressed his satisfaction with the court's decision.
"When the prosecution seeks death penalty for an accused in a criminal case, establishing the severity and gravity of the crime becomes a crucial aspect," Nikam said. He said he he presented a comparative analysis between the heinous act committed by Khairnar and the arguments put forth by the defence.
When the gravity of the accused's crime was weighed against the potential punishment, the circumstances of the sheer brutality of the offence seemed to far outweighed any mitigating factors, he said. The arguments of the defence highlighted Khairnar as a young, poor, and uneducated person.
However, Nikam strongly countered the points in court and said, "The fact that Khairnar is uneducated or poor does not diminish the gravity of his crime. The incident clearly demonstrates that even uneducated individuals are capable of committing extremely serious and heinous offences."
Court’s verdict hailed
The court weighed the entire set of arguments, evidence, and charts presented by the prosecution. After taking into consideration the gravity of the crime, the judge sentenced Khairnar to death. Expressing his satisfaction, Nikam said "This is a firm and just decision by the court that has ensured true justice has been given to the victim and her family."
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