ETV Bharat / state

Dajipur-Radhanagari Sanctuary In Maharashtra A Beacon Of Hope To Protect Indian Bisons On The Verge Of Extinction

Radhanagari Sanctuary, near Kolhapur is a beacon of hope to keep this animal protected, with over 1000 Gaurs making it a World Heritage site and one of the world's 34 biodiversity hotspots ( ETV Bharat )

Kolhapur: Indian Gaur, or Bison, is one huge animal that, when irked, can move fast. With a massive physique and weighing over a tonne, this animal carries a majestic presence and enjoys a pride of place in Radhanagari Sanctuary, near Kolhapur. Listed as a species on the verge of extinction, this sanctuary is a beacon of hope to keep this animal protected, with over 1,000 gaurs recorded.

A part of the Dajipur-Radhanagari Sanctuary, it is also a World Heritage Site and one of the world's 34 biodiversity hotspots. Interestingly, these gaurs play a crucial role in the ecosystem. The Kolhapur Forest Department is taking many measures for their conservation. Wildlife Week The Forest Department will observe Wildlife Week from October 2 to October 8, and this time the theme is "Let’s Connect Habitats, Let’s Enrich Wildlife". The officials will educate school students about the importance of local wildlife. The department will organise awareness campaigns featuring mobile exhibition floats taking them to schools, with the motto "Let us connect habitats, let us enrich wildlife." Conservator of Forests Dhairyashil Patil stated, "The objectives of this week-long initiative are wildlife conservation, maintaining natural connectivity between habitats, and raising awareness to prevent human-wildlife conflict." They will also create an awareness campaign on the wildlife species that are on the verge of extinction. Radhanagari, a sanctuary for Gaurs Radhanagari has inked its spot as the wildlife sanctuary for the highest number of Gaur population across India. This is where the sanctuary got its name as 'Bison Sanctuary'. It was first established in 1958, and after over two and a half decades, in 1985, it was designated as the 'Radhanagari-Dajipur Wildlife Sanctuary'. This forest has evergreen and semi-evergreen vegetation, and perennial grasslands, which help the Gaur population. The Dajipur-Radhanagari Sanctuary spans ​​approximately 351.16 square kilometres, and the sanctuary is situated at the southern tip of the Sahyadri mountain range in the western part of Kolhapur district. Fodder requirements