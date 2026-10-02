Dajipur-Radhanagari Sanctuary In Maharashtra A Beacon Of Hope To Protect Indian Bisons On The Verge Of Extinction
A part of the Dajipur-Radhanagari Sanctuary, it is also a World Heritage Site and one of the world's 34 biodiversity hotspots, reports Mahesh Kamble
Published : October 2, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Kolhapur: Indian Gaur, or Bison, is one huge animal that, when irked, can move fast. With a massive physique and weighing over a tonne, this animal carries a majestic presence and enjoys a pride of place in Radhanagari Sanctuary, near Kolhapur. Listed as a species on the verge of extinction, this sanctuary is a beacon of hope to keep this animal protected, with over 1,000 gaurs recorded.
A part of the Dajipur-Radhanagari Sanctuary, it is also a World Heritage Site and one of the world's 34 biodiversity hotspots. Interestingly, these gaurs play a crucial role in the ecosystem. The Kolhapur Forest Department is taking many measures for their conservation.
Wildlife Week
The Forest Department will observe Wildlife Week from October 2 to October 8, and this time the theme is "Let’s Connect Habitats, Let’s Enrich Wildlife". The officials will educate school students about the importance of local wildlife. The department will organise awareness campaigns featuring mobile exhibition floats taking them to schools, with the motto "Let us connect habitats, let us enrich wildlife." Conservator of Forests Dhairyashil Patil stated, "The objectives of this week-long initiative are wildlife conservation, maintaining natural connectivity between habitats, and raising awareness to prevent human-wildlife conflict." They will also create an awareness campaign on the wildlife species that are on the verge of extinction.
Radhanagari, a sanctuary for Gaurs
Radhanagari has inked its spot as the wildlife sanctuary for the highest number of Gaur population across India. This is where the sanctuary got its name as 'Bison Sanctuary'. It was first established in 1958, and after over two and a half decades, in 1985, it was designated as the 'Radhanagari-Dajipur Wildlife Sanctuary'. This forest has evergreen and semi-evergreen vegetation, and perennial grasslands, which help the Gaur population.
The Dajipur-Radhanagari Sanctuary spans approximately 351.16 square kilometres, and the sanctuary is situated at the southern tip of the Sahyadri mountain range in the western part of Kolhapur district.
Fodder requirements
Rivers such as the Bhogavati, Dudhganga, Tulshi, Kalamma, and Dirba flow through the sanctuary, making its ecosystem vibrant. This massive herbivore requires 30 to 40 kilograms of dry fodder daily. Fully grown male and female Gaurs need a daily food intake equivalent to approximately two to three per cent of their body weight, which is no surprise as they spend 15 to 18 hours a day grazing. The Gaur is a strict herbivore, feeding on various types of grasses, leaves, shoots, and forest fruits. Its dung is also said to have nutrients such as organic matter, nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, which help enhance the fertility of the forest soil and help regenerate the soil.
Contributing to forest density
These Gaurs feed on fruits in the Radhanagari-Dajipur forest; undigested seeds pass through their digestive system and are excreted. Wildlife researcher Dr Aniruddha Patil noted, "Their movements help disperse these seeds widely across the forest, facilitating the growth of new trees and increasing forest density. Additionally, Gaur dung serves as a vital food source for various beetles and insects, and is beneficial for soil microorganisms. These insects decompose the dung and incorporate it into the soil, thereby improving soil porosity, thus playing a crucial role in the biological ecosystem.
Link between Sahyadri and Kali Tiger Reserves
The Radhanagari-Dajipur Sanctuary is emerging as a connecting link between the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in the Western Ghats and the Kali Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. The forest department is actively engaged in tiger conservation efforts within the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve. This corridor is naturally connected to the Radhanagari-Dajipur Sanctuary. The Kali Tiger Reserve is located along the banks of the Kali River in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. Dhairyashil Patil, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Kolhapur Division), stated: "The vast stretch of the Western Ghats extending from Chandoli to the Kali Tiger Reserve could serve as a beacon of hope for the tiger ecosystem in the future."
Human-animal conflict
In Dajipur-Radhanagari Sanctuary, the Indian bison are often spotted near human settlements, especially during summers. Summer leads to a reduction in forest vegetation, including trees, shrubs, and grass.
Meanwhile, Western Maharashtra is a major sugarcane-growing region and its crops in the fields attract these bisons. They venture out of the forest into areas inhabited by people near these fields, which also help them to stay campflagued. Their movement causes crop damage as they trample upon the sugarcane crops. Villagers complain of financial losses. With this nature versus human conflict, forest officials regularly urge citizens to remain vigilant. Although the Gaur is generally considered a shy animal, it can become aggressive if it senses human presence. Hence, the forest department advises people not to chase or drive away the animals and instead urges them to contact the forest department.
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