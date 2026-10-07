ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Slams Maharashtra Government And Asks MPSC Students To Stop Protests And Study Instead

The Bombay High Court expressed strong displeasure on Wednesday over the ongoing protests in Pune for various demands related to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations and slammed the state government ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over the ongoing protests in Pune for various demands related to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations and slammed the state government.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna said, "Students are not anti-social elements, nor are they protesting merely for the sake of it."

The bench admonished both the state government and the petitioners. Taking cognisance of the matter, the Justices ordered the state government to submit a concrete roadmap regarding the entire recruitment and examination process within three weeks and adjourned the hearing until October 25.

The bench also asked students to return to their studies and stop agitating. Thereafter, a group of 100 protesters informed the High Court that they were withdrawing from the agitation.

The Justices emphasised that students are not anti-social elements and noted that the students coming to Pune for education have overcome significant struggles to pursue their studies. The court made sharp observations against the state government.

The bench said, "If there have been any irregularities or mismanagement regarding the exams or the examination process, they have every right to protest through democratic means. It is the government's responsibility to foster an atmosphere of trust among students. The lack of transparency in examinations is a matter of concern."

It added, "The state government must ensure that exams are conducted fairly and that eligible students receive a fair opportunity." The High Court underscored the need for sincere efforts to regain the students' trust in light of recent events.

Court asks students to focus on studies

Speaking of the protests held in Pune, the Bombay High Court remarked that Pune is a renowned hub of learning and said that identity must remain intact.

"If such protests continue here, many parents might hesitate to send their children to Pune for education in the future," it observed. Furthermore, the High Court urged the protesting students to focus on their studies instead of protesting.

"Your job is to study, not to protest," observed Chief Justice Mahesh Tripathi. While urging that greater attention be paid to the matter, the bench advised the protesting students to take their careers seriously and return to their classrooms and the University.

CJ Tripathi further clarified, "It is the State Government's responsibility to resolve the students' issues immediately and that they should expedite this process."