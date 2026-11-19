Maharashtra: Air India Staff Killed Over Romantic Relationship With Married Man, Say Gondia Police
Police said Varsha Turkar's murder was orchestrated by Mona Agarwal who was distressed with her alleged romantic relationship with her husband.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Gondia: Gondia police in Maharashtra on Thursday made sensational revelations in the murder of 35-year-old Varsha Turkar, an employee of Air India, posted at Pune airport.
Varsha's body was found in a pool of blood in Bondrani forest near Gondia on November 14. Police said she was stabbed to death while she was out with a male friend in Gondia. Police investigation revealed that the crime was orchestrated by Mona Agarwal, who was envious of an alleged romantic relationship between her husband, Nitesh Agarwal, and Varsha.
Gondia Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamre said Mona paid a 'supari' of Rs 13 lakh to contract killers to eliminate Varsha. "Mona has been arrested. Besides, three others have been nabbed for their alleged involvement in the murder while two remain at large," Bhamre said.
He said Varsha had arrived in the district to visit a friend and was accompanied by Nitesh to Tiroda. While returning, near a Shiva temple in Bondrani forest, three unidentified individuals attacked and brutally killed her. Following the incident, police faced a significant challenge in identifying the perpetrators.
"However, the local Crime Branch successfully cracked the case through technical investigation and analysis of CCTV footage," Bhamre said. He said following the murder, a case was registered at Dawaniwada police station under Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
"Given the gravity of the incident, I directed the local Crime Branch to solve the case as soon as possible. Consequently, six investigation teams were formed under the leadership of Crime Branch inspector Ravichandra Singanjude. Over the course of four days, the teams examined nearly 200 CCTV cameras along the route spanning Tiroda, Khairlanji, Waraseoni, Balaghat, and Gondia," he said.
The SP said, by analyzing CCTV footage, technical data, and confidential information, the police tracked down the suspects. The CCTV footage showed the suspects on a motorcycle, trailing the vehicle in which the victim, Varsha, was traveling alongside Nitesh.
On Thursday, police apprehended Imran Karim Shaikh from Muri area of Gondia city. Intensive interrogation of the suspect uncovered the conspiracy behind the murder.
Bhamre said, "To execute the plan, Mona sought the assistance of Kunal Kumbhalkar, who lived near her home. Kunal then contacted Shahrukh Khan Pathan. A contract (supari) of Rs 13 lakh was paid to them to kill Varsha," he said.
The investigation revealed that a GPS system installed in Nitesh's vehicle was used to keep Varsha under surveillance and track her movements. Bhamre said the details and password for this GPS system were shared with the accused.
He said the police have arrested four individuals- Imran Karim Shaikh (26), resident of Sanjay Nagar, Muri, Gondia; Shah Rukh Khan Firoz Khan Pathan (33), resident of Sindhi Colony, Gondia; Kunal Shyamlal Kumbhalkar (31) resident of Sushil Line, near Sai Mandir, Gondia and Mona Nitesh Agrawal (42) resident of Sai Mangalam Lawns area, Gondia.
Two other suspects involved in the crime remain at large, and police teams are actively searching for them. This operation was carried out jointly by the local Crime Branch and Dawaniwada police. "Further investigation is underway to ascertain the conspiracy behind the murder, the payment made for the contract killing, and the specific roles played by other suspects," Bhamre said.
Also Read
Ankita Bhandari Case: Police Complaint Filed Against Father Of Pulkit Arya