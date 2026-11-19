ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Air India Staff Killed Over Romantic Relationship With Married Man, Say Gondia Police

Gondia: Gondia police in Maharashtra on Thursday made sensational revelations in the murder of 35-year-old Varsha Turkar, an employee of Air India, posted at Pune airport.

Varsha's body was found in a pool of blood in Bondrani forest near Gondia on November 14. Police said she was stabbed to death while she was out with a male friend in Gondia. Police investigation revealed that the crime was orchestrated by Mona Agarwal, who was envious of an alleged romantic relationship between her husband, Nitesh Agarwal, and Varsha.

Gondia Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamre said Mona paid a 'supari' of Rs 13 lakh to contract killers to eliminate Varsha. "Mona has been arrested. Besides, three others have been nabbed for their alleged involvement in the murder while two remain at large," Bhamre said.

He said Varsha had arrived in the district to visit a friend and was accompanied by Nitesh to Tiroda. While returning, near a Shiva temple in Bondrani forest, three unidentified individuals attacked and brutally killed her. Following the incident, police faced a significant challenge in identifying the perpetrators.

"However, the local Crime Branch successfully cracked the case through technical investigation and analysis of CCTV footage," Bhamre said. He said following the murder, a case was registered at Dawaniwada police station under Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Three accused presented before media in Gondia (ETV Bharat)

"Given the gravity of the incident, I directed the local Crime Branch to solve the case as soon as possible. Consequently, six investigation teams were formed under the leadership of Crime Branch inspector Ravichandra Singanjude. Over the course of four days, the teams examined nearly 200 CCTV cameras along the route spanning Tiroda, Khairlanji, Waraseoni, Balaghat, and Gondia," he said.

The SP said, by analyzing CCTV footage, technical data, and confidential information, the police tracked down the suspects. The CCTV footage showed the suspects on a motorcycle, trailing the vehicle in which the victim, Varsha, was traveling alongside Nitesh.