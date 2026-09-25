ETV Bharat / state

Ganesh Immersion Processions Begin In Mumbai Amid Elaborate Arrangements

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the immersion of Ganapati idols in Mumbai on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Ganpati Visarjan processions began across Mumbai on Friday morning with religious fervour amid elaborate arrangements made by the city police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure smooth and safe idol immersion.

Over 383 artificial ponds have been created at 278 locations in Mumbai, in addition to 67 natural sites, for the immersion of idols on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi today.

More than 25,000 BMC officers and staff will be deployed for immersion-related duties. To facilitate the immersion of larger idols, 1,194 steel plates, 23 German rafts, 34 cranes and 10 motorboats are kept ready at the immersion sites. Moreover, 85 ambulances are on standby and 1,132 lifeguards have been deployed for the safety of the citizens during immersion.

A total of 6,052 floodlights and searchlights have also been installed at important junctions and beaches for the convenience of the people.

The police, BMC, fire brigade and all agencies have set up 261 reception centres, 228 control rooms, and 75 observation towers for better crowd management and to prevent any untoward incident.

The BMC has repaired 4,279 potholes on 506 roads to ensure that no accident, including the toppling of idols, takes place during the processions. Moreover, perilously hanging overhead cables have been removed from 281 locations along the immersion routes. Trees, too, have been trimmed at 515 locations.