ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Patient Dies After Rat Attack In ICU, Negligence Alleged At Mira-Bhayandar Hospital

Mira-Bhayandar: An 89-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment at a government hospital ICU, died under medical care. Relatives alleged negligence and mismanagement after a rat was found on the deceased woman’s bed.

The elderly woman, a resident of the Pleasant Park area in Mira Road, had been admitted to the hospital on March 12. Due to her critical condition, she was being treated in the ICU located on the fourth floor.

At around 6:00 am on Monday, when her relatives visited her, they allegedly found a rat on her bed. It ran from the bed but left blood-stained paw prints on the bedsheet. The woman had suffered a wound on her hand, which was swollen and bleeding, reportedly caused by a rat bite. The relatives raised concerns about how the incident went unnoticed by the hospital staff on night duty.

Following the incident, workers from political parties, including the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), gathered at the hospital and staged a protest. Several local leaders and party members participated in the demonstration, demanding strict action against those responsible.