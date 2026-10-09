Despite 95% Capacity In Mumbai's Reservoirs, Evaporation And High Silt Accumulation May Lead To Water Crisis Early Next Year
The challenge is to sustain the capacity for an entire year amid the heatwaves, with the BMC deciding to continue with the 10% water cut
Published : October 9, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is reeling under intense heat, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the heatwave on October 9 and 10 in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg and the Western Ghats regions. Now that the monsoon has receded, there are high water concerns, especially for residents of Mumbai and the MMR region.
Although the storage capacity of reservoirs and dams from which Mumbai gets water has currently a holding capacity of 95 percent, Mumbai stares at scarcity with higher rate of evaporation of water due to increasing temperatures.
Scarcity of water
Currently, the dams supplying water to the city have a holding capacity of 95 per cent, which will have to be used for an entire year. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation faces a challenge as it will have to plan for water reserves leading up to 2027. The administration will need to make meticulous plans to preserve available water stocks, taking into account climate change, shifting rainfall patterns, and the rising demand for water.
Keeping these factors in mind, Mayor Ritu Tawde paid a visit to a few important dams and reservoirs and appealed to citizens to begin conserving water to avoid wastage.
Dams capacity
The reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna Dam, which currently holds 96.60 per cent capacity. Modak Sagar Dam has 70.30 per cent water stock available, Tansa Dam has 92 per cent water stock available, Modak-Itarda Dam has 99 per cent water stock, Tulsi Dam: 97.40 percent water stock available and Bhatsa Dam has 97 water stock available. (Vihar has 100 per cent, but it is not meant for drinking purposes).
Though the overall capacity of all dams is at 95 per cent, the challenge is to sustain this capacity for an entire year in times with extreme heat waves the city has been recording.
Potential impact on water supply by 2027
During an inspection tour by BMC for members of the Standing Committee, the Mayor expressed concerns regarding water supply for the entire year. She emphasised, "In the current scenario, it is necessary for strategic planning to sustain this water capacity for the next year. Even though the current water levels seem adequate, there is a possibility this water supply could be affected by 2027."
She added, "Right now the 10 per cent water cut will continue, and we will consult with the state government whether this will continue and for how long."
High amount of unaccounted water wastage
Amid ongoing water cuts in Mumbai, there have been issues of water leaks and theft that have been reported repeatedly. Although BMC spends crores of rupees on a daily basis to ensure water is supplied to citizens, it has now come to light, no less than 34 percent of this water remains unaccounted for.
This wastage is attributed to leaks in the pipeline that runs for thousands of kilometres across Thane district to the city. There are also reports of unauthorised connections, water theft reports, and metering errors. Mayor Tawde has sought a precise account of water usage from the administration and directed them to submit an immediate action plan to curb these leaks and thefts.
Mumbai’s water requirement
Mumbai has a population of 1.34 crore (13.4 million) people and the Water Supply Department of BMC works round the clock to provide drinking water to all its citizens. The BMC has a network of 120 kilometres of pipelines and 40 kilometers of tunnels through which water is supplied to the people.
Mumbai’s current daily water demand stands at approximately 4,600 million litres, and in order to meet this demand, around 4,800 million litres of water are drawn daily from five dams primarily. The administration reported, "Approximately 3,100 million litres are actually provided to citizens."
Ashraf Azmi, the Congress group leader and a member of the opposition, who was a part of Mayor's visit remarked, "Mumbai is facing a major crisis. Even though water availability may appear sufficient today, planning for the future is crucial."
Meanwhile, Mumbai has a significant demand for water beyond just drinking and household needs. Construction of infrastructure projects and new building projects are underway in a big way in Mumbai, with nearly 2,200 buildings across Mumbai are being built. Huge quantities of water are also required for these construction activities. Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde said, "We need to prioritise drinking water as of now. Efforts are on to secure non-potable water sources for other requirements. The new worry is to preserve water capacity in our dams as it faces a risk due to a high amount of silt accumulation."
Mumbai faces a huge challenge in the current El Niño, which is expected to intensify between October and November. The city is already facing sweltering weather and has been put on Yellow alert.
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