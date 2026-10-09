ETV Bharat / state

Despite 95% Capacity In Mumbai's Reservoirs, Evaporation And High Silt Accumulation May Lead To Water Crisis Early Next Year

Mumbai Maor Ritu Tawade and members of BMC's Standing Committee paid a visit on Thursday to the reservoirs supplying drinking water to assess the current situation ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is reeling under intense heat, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the heatwave on October 9 and 10 in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg and the Western Ghats regions. Now that the monsoon has receded, there are high water concerns, especially for residents of Mumbai and the MMR region.

Although the storage capacity of reservoirs and dams from which Mumbai gets water has currently a holding capacity of 95 percent, Mumbai stares at scarcity with higher rate of evaporation of water due to increasing temperatures.

Scarcity of water

Currently, the dams supplying water to the city have a holding capacity of 95 per cent, which will have to be used for an entire year. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation faces a challenge as it will have to plan for water reserves leading up to 2027. The administration will need to make meticulous plans to preserve available water stocks, taking into account climate change, shifting rainfall patterns, and the rising demand for water.

Keeping these factors in mind, Mayor Ritu Tawde paid a visit to a few important dams and reservoirs and appealed to citizens to begin conserving water to avoid wastage.

Dams capacity

The reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna Dam, which currently holds 96.60 per cent capacity. Modak Sagar Dam has 70.30 per cent water stock available, Tansa Dam has 92 per cent water stock available, Modak-Itarda Dam has 99 per cent water stock, Tulsi Dam: 97.40 percent water stock available and Bhatsa Dam has 97 water stock available. (Vihar has 100 per cent, but it is not meant for drinking purposes).

Though the overall capacity of all dams is at 95 per cent, the challenge is to sustain this capacity for an entire year in times with extreme heat waves the city has been recording.

Potential impact on water supply by 2027

During an inspection tour by BMC for members of the Standing Committee, the Mayor expressed concerns regarding water supply for the entire year. She emphasised, "In the current scenario, it is necessary for strategic planning to sustain this water capacity for the next year. Even though the current water levels seem adequate, there is a possibility this water supply could be affected by 2027."

She added, "Right now the 10 per cent water cut will continue, and we will consult with the state government whether this will continue and for how long."