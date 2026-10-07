ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai's BEST Is Set To Lose Rs 1,317.50 Crore

he Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Wednesday has projected an overall deficit of Rs 1,317.50 crore ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), which supplies power and runs buses in Mumbai, on Wednesday projected an overall deficit of Rs 1,317.50 crore. According to the finances present, the projected income of BEST shown as Rs 8,559.06 crore against expenditure of Rs 9,876.56 crore, resulting in a deficit of Rs 1,317.50 crore.

Yet again, the transport division is the loss-making division, which continues to be worrisome. It supplies electricity to about 10 lakh households in Mumbai and operates buses carrying nearly 25 lakh passengers daily across the city and suburbs. It has proposed several measures to expand and modernise its fleet and enhance passenger services.

BMC's Additional Commissioner (City) Prajakta Verma, holding the additional post of General Manager of BEST, presented the budget before the undertaking's committee with an estimated income of Rs 8,559.06 crore against expenditure of Rs 9,876.56 crore.

The accounts statement stated, as of September 2026, BEST had a fleet of 2,834 buses. The undertaking has proposed to expand the fleet in phases, initially to 4,016 buses and eventually to 10,000 buses in the total fleet.

Electric supply division

The undertaking planned major upgrades to its electricity distribution network under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). Under the stated proposed plans, the electricity supply division is estimated to post a surplus of Rs 201.21 crore, with income of Rs 5,007.51 crore against expenditure of Rs 4,806.30 crore, while the transport division is expected to report a deficit of Rs 1,518.71 crore, with income of Rs 3,551.55 crore and expenditure of Rs 5,070.26 crore.

On the electricity supply side, BEST has proposed strengthening its distribution network, replacing transformers and cables, and implementing advanced distribution management and IT/OT systems. The budget estimates also provide for Rs 647.79 crore in capital expenditure for 2027-28.

Transport division

According to the plans stated in the budget document, the electricity supply division of BEST is projected to post a surplus, while the transport division continues to run into deficit. The undertaking in its proposed statement wants to show a turnaround of the transport division earnings and earmarked many plans.