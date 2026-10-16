Silkworm Farmers Of Maharashtra's Beed Seek Insurance Coverage As District Emerges As Country's Leading Silkworm Cocoon Producer
As the produce has been impacted due to early drought, silk farmers in Beed have urged the CM to grant them farming insurance cover.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Beed: Beed district in Maharashtra, ranks second in the country in production of silkworm cocoons. Despite a drought-prone area, the local market receives over 120 lots of cocoons daily and it results in a total financial turnover of an impressive Rs 305 crore.
Farmers from across Maharashtra bring their silkworm cocoons to Beed where its price ranges from Rs 85,000 to 95,000 per quintal. However, farmers in the district continue to face water shortage and the problem has aggravated with a drought hitting the Marathwada region of the state. This has had a direct impact on the quantity of produce as it has been rather relatively low this year.
The farmers have now asked the government to provide crop insurance for sericulture (silkworm farming). "Our demand is that the Chief Minister and the Agriculture Minister of the state take serious note of this and implement insurance coverage for sericulture," stated farmer Mukund Phatak.
Sericulture in Beed
Sericulture is considered one of the most profitable forms of farming. After Karnataka, now farmers in Beed district have been generating significant yields through the practice. Sericulture farmer, Ashok Chavan said, though Beed district is currently facing drought conditions, they have somehow managed by making the best use of water available to them.
"Till now we have managed with the limited available resources. However, now there is uncertainty regarding whether the next batch (crop cycle) will return a successful yield. The future of our sericulture operations depends entirely on rainfall in the next few months."
In this current drought period, while, traditional crops like soybean and cotton have been completely lost, sericulture farming has managed to survived. Still farmers have urged the government to provide them financial aid.
Currently, 4,762 hectares of land in Beed district is under sericulture (silk cultivation). The farmers from the region are urging other rural folks too to choose the form of farming. "We are conducting special programmes in several villages across Wadvani taluka to provide guidance to farmers to effectively maintain and sustain their silk plantations. Beed district has emerged as the leading district in Maharashtra for silk production. In fact, production in the month of September reached a record 962 metric tonnes, which is significantly high, considering the total production for the previous year was 1,493 metric tonnes," said District Sericulture Development Officer Shankarrao Varat.
Workshops for farmers
The farmers earn between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh annually from the activity. Compared to other crops, sericulture has provided farmers with substantial financial support. Varat added, "I urge more farmers in the district to take up silk cultivation since it yields good returns."
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