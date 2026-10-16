ETV Bharat / state

Silkworm Farmers Of Maharashtra's Beed Seek Insurance Coverage As District Emerges As Country's Leading Silkworm Cocoon Producer

In a historic achievement, Beed district now ranks second in the country as a growing hub for silkworm cocoon production ( ETV Bharat )

Beed: Beed district in Maharashtra, ranks second in the country in production of silkworm cocoons. Despite a drought-prone area, the local market receives over 120 lots of cocoons daily and it results in a total financial turnover of an impressive Rs 305 crore.

Farmers from across Maharashtra bring their silkworm cocoons to Beed where its price ranges from Rs 85,000 to 95,000 per quintal. However, farmers in the district continue to face water shortage and the problem has aggravated with a drought hitting the Marathwada region of the state. This has had a direct impact on the quantity of produce as it has been rather relatively low this year.

The farmers have now asked the government to provide crop insurance for sericulture (silkworm farming). "Our demand is that the Chief Minister and the Agriculture Minister of the state take serious note of this and implement insurance coverage for sericulture," stated farmer Mukund Phatak. Sericulture in Beed Sericulture is considered one of the most profitable forms of farming. After Karnataka, now farmers in Beed district have been generating significant yields through the practice. Sericulture farmer, Ashok Chavan said, though Beed district is currently facing drought conditions, they have somehow managed by making the best use of water available to them. In a historic achievement, Beed district now ranks second in the country as a growing hub for silkworm cocoon production (ETV Bharat) "Till now we have managed with the limited available resources. However, now there is uncertainty regarding whether the next batch (crop cycle) will return a successful yield. The future of our sericulture operations depends entirely on rainfall in the next few months."