Shiv Sena To Stop Using VSR Aircraft After Ajit Pawar Crash; Aviation Safety Under Scrutiny
Published : February 26, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Mumbai: The recent aircraft crash involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has raised concerns over aviation safety. The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has decided not to use aircraft or helicopters operated by VSR Company for party programmes and leaders’ tours.
Senior party leaders and MLAs met Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday to express concerns over security following the crash. Questions have reportedly been raised over the technical standards of the aircraft operated by the company involved in the accident.
After the meeting, Eknath Shinde accepted the concerns raised by party leaders. It has now been decided at the party level that Shiv Sena MLAs, ministers and even Deputy Chief Minister Shinde himself will not travel in VSR Company’s aircraft going forward. The crashed aircraft was reportedly a chartered Learjet.
Speaking on the issue, Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde said, “Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in an accidental crash involving a VSR Aircraft Company plane. Central and state investigative agencies are probing the matter. Shiv Sena leaders have agreed that the party will no longer use VSR aircraft for tours. We believe this precaution is necessary. There are other aviation companies in India that maintain aircraft properly. This decision has been taken as a safety measure.”
Meanwhile, it is learnt that the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has imposed restrictions on the operations of VSR’s Learjet aircraft, and a detailed safety review of the company is underway.
