Shiv Sena To Stop Using VSR Aircraft After Ajit Pawar Crash; Aviation Safety Under Scrutiny

Questions have reportedly been raised over the technical standards of the aircraft operated by the company involved in the accident. ( File Photo/ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The recent aircraft crash involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has raised concerns over aviation safety. The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has decided not to use aircraft or helicopters operated by VSR Company for party programmes and leaders’ tours.

Senior party leaders and MLAs met Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday to express concerns over security following the crash. Questions have reportedly been raised over the technical standards of the aircraft operated by the company involved in the accident.

After the meeting, Eknath Shinde accepted the concerns raised by party leaders. It has now been decided at the party level that Shiv Sena MLAs, ministers and even Deputy Chief Minister Shinde himself will not travel in VSR Company’s aircraft going forward. The crashed aircraft was reportedly a chartered Learjet.