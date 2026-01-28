ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Allows Four-Day Escort Parole To Abu Salem For Brother’s Last Rites, Sets Police Protection Cost Condition

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said it would allow underworld don Abu Salem to step out of prison for four days to attend his brother’s last rites. But only under strict police escort and on the condition that he bears the entire cost of the police protection.

During the hearing, Salem’s counsel Farhana Shah informed the court that the gangster has been lodged in jail for the past two decades and is in poor financial condition, making it difficult for him to bear the expenses of police security. Responding to this, the court made it clear that given Salem’s criminal history, he cannot be allowed to move freely and will be permitted to go only under police custody, with the security expenses to be paid by him.

A division bench of Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Shyam Chandak said Salem could be granted permission for four days instead of two, provided he agrees to the condition regarding police expenses. Salem’s lawyer sought time until Monday to consult her client and inform the court of his decision.

Financial constraints cited by defence

Advocate Farhana Shah argued that Salem, who has been incarcerated for nearly 20 years, is financially strained and should be treated like other prisoners who are granted parole without being burdened with heavy security costs. She urged the court to extend similar treatment to Salem.

However, the bench disagreed, observing that considering Salem’s past record and the stand taken by investigating agencies, it would not be appropriate to allow him to remain outside prison without strict supervision. The court said it agreed with the investigating agencies that Salem could only be escorted by police, and the cost of such security must be borne by him.

CBI’s stand and extension to four days

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also requested the court to hear its submissions, stating that Salem’s native area, Saraimeer, is a religiously sensitive zone. The local police station submitted a report stating that Salem could not be allowed to stay there for an extended period. The CBI supported the state government’s decision to grant only two days of permission.