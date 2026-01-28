Bombay High Court Allows Four-Day Escort Parole To Abu Salem For Brother’s Last Rites, Sets Police Protection Cost Condition
Salem’s lawyer sought time until Monday to consult her client and inform the court of his decision.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 11:50 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said it would allow underworld don Abu Salem to step out of prison for four days to attend his brother’s last rites. But only under strict police escort and on the condition that he bears the entire cost of the police protection.
During the hearing, Salem’s counsel Farhana Shah informed the court that the gangster has been lodged in jail for the past two decades and is in poor financial condition, making it difficult for him to bear the expenses of police security. Responding to this, the court made it clear that given Salem’s criminal history, he cannot be allowed to move freely and will be permitted to go only under police custody, with the security expenses to be paid by him.
A division bench of Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Shyam Chandak said Salem could be granted permission for four days instead of two, provided he agrees to the condition regarding police expenses. Salem’s lawyer sought time until Monday to consult her client and inform the court of his decision.
Financial constraints cited by defence
Advocate Farhana Shah argued that Salem, who has been incarcerated for nearly 20 years, is financially strained and should be treated like other prisoners who are granted parole without being burdened with heavy security costs. She urged the court to extend similar treatment to Salem.
However, the bench disagreed, observing that considering Salem’s past record and the stand taken by investigating agencies, it would not be appropriate to allow him to remain outside prison without strict supervision. The court said it agreed with the investigating agencies that Salem could only be escorted by police, and the cost of such security must be borne by him.
CBI’s stand and extension to four days
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also requested the court to hear its submissions, stating that Salem’s native area, Saraimeer, is a religiously sensitive zone. The local police station submitted a report stating that Salem could not be allowed to stay there for an extended period. The CBI supported the state government’s decision to grant only two days of permission.
Opposing this, Salem’s counsel pointed out that it takes over 25 hours to travel by train to Azamgarh, questioning how Salem could complete the journey and rituals within just two days. Accepting this argument, the High Court agreed to extend the duration to four days, reiterating that the condition of bearing police escort expenses would remain mandatory.
Background of the Case
Abu Salem has been in jail since November 2005. His stepbrother, Abu Hakim Ansari, passed away on November 15, 2025. Following his death, Salem applied for 14 days of emergency parole to attend post-death rituals. The prison authorities rejected his request. Salem then approached the High Court through his lawyer.
The matter is being heard by the division bench of Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Shyam Chandak, where the state government has strongly opposed granting Salem a 14-day parole.
State opposes extended parole
The state government told the court that Abu Salem is an international criminal who fled abroad after the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. After years of efforts, he was extradited to India nearly 12 years later under extradition laws. Given his background, the state argued that Salem cannot be allowed to remain outside prison for a long period.
The prison administration submitted that Salem could be granted only two days of parole for condolence visits following a family death, and even then, only under police escort, with the full cost of security to be borne by him.
The court has now granted Salem time until Monday to convey whether he accepts the conditions laid down for the four-day parole.
