MGNREGA Wages Deposited To Accounts Of Uttarakhand MLA, Wife

Uttarkashi: Wages meant for the beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme have allegedly been deposited into the accounts of BJP Purola MLA Durgeshwar Lal and his wife in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, which is being discussed across the state.

While block development officials say the funds were deposited based on their previous job cards, Lal claims that this is a conspiracy to defame him. "The middlemen's shops have been shut down, so they are trolling me. The MNREGA muster roll is not issued until the person who performs the work signs it. This is a conspiracy to tarnish my image. I did have a job card before being elected an MLA," said Lal.

Lal, who was elected to the assembly in 2022, and his wife, Nisha, held MNREGA job cards, through which they received wages several times. According to information from the MGNREGA portal, Nisha was shown to have received work on the construction of a plain cement concrete road in Rekcha in June 2022. Similarly, she was shown to have received work twice, on plain cement concrete road work in Bajudi Tok and plantation work in Samladi Tok in August-September 2024 and November 2024. In the current year, Lal himself is also shown to have received employment in land development work in Pinekchi Tok.