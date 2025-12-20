MGNREGA Wages Deposited To Accounts Of Uttarakhand MLA, Wife
The portal shows Rs 5,214 was paid as wages for three works during Durgeshwar Lal's stint as a BJP MLA from the Purola assembly constituency.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST
Uttarkashi: Wages meant for the beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme have allegedly been deposited into the accounts of BJP Purola MLA Durgeshwar Lal and his wife in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, which is being discussed across the state.
While block development officials say the funds were deposited based on their previous job cards, Lal claims that this is a conspiracy to defame him. "The middlemen's shops have been shut down, so they are trolling me. The MNREGA muster roll is not issued until the person who performs the work signs it. This is a conspiracy to tarnish my image. I did have a job card before being elected an MLA," said Lal.
Lal, who was elected to the assembly in 2022, and his wife, Nisha, held MNREGA job cards, through which they received wages several times. According to information from the MGNREGA portal, Nisha was shown to have received work on the construction of a plain cement concrete road in Rekcha in June 2022. Similarly, she was shown to have received work twice, on plain cement concrete road work in Bajudi Tok and plantation work in Samladi Tok in August-September 2024 and November 2024. In the current year, Lal himself is also shown to have received employment in land development work in Pinekchi Tok.
The portal shows a payment of Rs 5,214 for three works during his stint as an MLA, and a total payment of Rs 22,962 to the couple 11 works between 2021 and 2025. When information was sought regarding this matter from the MNREGA assistant in the area on Friday, he said not to have signed any muster rolls (a record of workers' attendance, work performed, and wage payments), and that neither the file nor the muster rolls were available at the block office.
Taking serious note of the matter, Mori block development officer (BDO) Shashi Bhushan Binjola said the funds will be recovered. "The matter has come to our attention. After the public service camp in Arakot on Saturday, all the concerned personnel will be summoned for questioning. The funds will be fully recovered from the person found guilty in the matter," Binjola said.
Also Read