ETV Bharat / state

MGNREGA Staff Salaries Pending Since Jan 2026 As Central Funds Not Received: Punjab Minister

Chandigarh: Salaries of MGNREGA staff, including the Gram Rozgar sevaks, have been pending since January 2026 due to non-receipt of funds from the Centre, Punjab Rural Development Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond informed the Assembly on Thursday. He was replying to MLA Sandeep Jakhar during the Question Hour of the Punjab Assembly.

Jakhar asked whether the salaries of MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) workers in the state have been pending for the last six months, to which Sond replied in the affirmative.

"The salaries of technical assistants, which are met from the material component, have been paid up to May 2026. But the salaries of the remaining staff, including gram Rozgar sevaks, have been pending from January 2026," he said, adding that the delay was due to non-receipt of funds from the Centre.

Gram Rozgar sevaks are contractual functionaries appointed at the gram panchayat level to facilitate grassroots execution of the MGNREGA. The salaries are paid from contingency funds released for administrative expenditure, which are fully provided by the Central government, he said.