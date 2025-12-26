ETV Bharat / state

MGM Healthcare Airlifts Heart In Chopper From Thanjavur To Chennai To Save Patient

Chennai : In a remarkable first-of-its-kind operation, MGM Healthcare successfully airlifted a heart in a chopper to Chennai from a brain-dead donor in Thanjavur to save the life of a 33-year-old patient from Maharashtra with end-stage heart failure for whom transplant was the only solution.

A 19-year-old young man, who sustained a traumatic brain injury in a road accident, succumbed to his injuries and was declared brain-dead on Friday morning. With the consent of his family, his heart and small intestine were retrieved for transplantation from Thanjavur government hospital.

The heart and lung transplant team made the strategic decision to transport the precious organ in a special chopper from Thanjavur's DG Vaishnav College. A green corridor set up by the Chennai police then facilitated the organ's speedy transport to MGM Healthcare from the college in just two minutes where the transplantation procedure was carried out by a team headed by Dr KR Balakrishnan, Director of the Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support at MGM Healthcare. The transplant was performed with great success, offering the recipient a new lease of life.