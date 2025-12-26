MGM Healthcare Airlifts Heart In Chopper From Thanjavur To Chennai To Save Patient
A green corridor set up by Chennai police facilitated the organ's speedy transport to MGM Healthcare from Thanjavur.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 10:50 PM IST
Chennai : In a remarkable first-of-its-kind operation, MGM Healthcare successfully airlifted a heart in a chopper to Chennai from a brain-dead donor in Thanjavur to save the life of a 33-year-old patient from Maharashtra with end-stage heart failure for whom transplant was the only solution.
A 19-year-old young man, who sustained a traumatic brain injury in a road accident, succumbed to his injuries and was declared brain-dead on Friday morning. With the consent of his family, his heart and small intestine were retrieved for transplantation from Thanjavur government hospital.
The heart and lung transplant team made the strategic decision to transport the precious organ in a special chopper from Thanjavur's DG Vaishnav College. A green corridor set up by the Chennai police then facilitated the organ's speedy transport to MGM Healthcare from the college in just two minutes where the transplantation procedure was carried out by a team headed by Dr KR Balakrishnan, Director of the Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support at MGM Healthcare. The transplant was performed with great success, offering the recipient a new lease of life.
"The remarkable achievement stands as a testament to the dedication of healthcare professionals and the collaborative spirit of communities working together to save lives. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to DG Vaishnav College, Chennai Traffic Police and chopper operator for their invaluable support in helping us reach this milestone," said a statement issued by MGM Healthcare.
The statement further said, "The rapid organ transportation, coupled with the expertise of the medical team, exemplifies the incredible progress made in organ transplantation and highlights the potential for further advancements in the field. MGM Healthcare extends its sincere thanks and gratitude to TRANSTAN for its invaluable support and cooperation in making this life-saving procedure possible."
