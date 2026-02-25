Mexican Couple Ties The Knot With Vedic Rituals On Boat In Ganga At Varanasi Assi Ghat
The ceremony, conducted according to traditional Vedic rituals, was witnessed by locals, devotees and tourists.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Varanasi: The spiritual city of Varanasi was once again witness to a unique celebration as a couple from Mexico solemnised their wedding onboard a boat in the middle of the Ganges at the Assi Ghat.
The ceremony, conducted according to traditional Vedic rituals, was witnessed by locals, devotees, and tourists.
Ruiz Cabrol and Gonzalo Migul, residents of Mexico, have long been inspired by Indian culture and Sanatan traditions. The couple decided to exchange vows in Varanasi to begin their marital journey. The boat was decorated as a mandap and the wedding was solemnised with Vedic chants and traditional Hindu rituals.
Acharya Deepak Pandey, who conducted the ceremony, said the wedding followed Hindu customs, including havan (sacred fire ritual), prayers, exchange of garlands and the sindoor ritual.
The groom wore a traditional dhoti-kurta, while the bride donned a red Banarasi saree.
People present at the ghat showered flower petals on the newlyweds and offered their blessings. Many Indian and foreign tourists captured the moments from the wedding on their cameras.
Last year, an Italian couple, Antonella and Glorius, married in Kashi following Hindu rituals at the Navadurga temple. The ceremonies were conducted in English and Sanskrit. Jason and Lauren from Los Angeles had also tied the knot at Kedareshwar Temple in Kashi. They also performed a Rudrabhishek (ritual offering to Lord Shiva). Earlier this year, a Russian couple, Marine and Konstantine, married at the Narwavir Baba Temple, with locals participating in the celebration.