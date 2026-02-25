ETV Bharat / state

Mexican Couple Ties The Knot With Vedic Rituals On Boat In Ganga At Varanasi Assi Ghat

Ruiz Cabrol and Gonzalo Migul from Mexico tie the Knot with Vedic rituals on a boat in Ganga at Assi Ghat ( ETV Bharat )

Varanasi: The spiritual city of Varanasi was once again witness to a unique celebration as a couple from Mexico solemnised their wedding onboard a boat in the middle of the Ganges at the Assi Ghat.

The ceremony, conducted according to traditional Vedic rituals, was witnessed by locals, devotees, and tourists.

Ruiz Cabrol and Gonzalo Migul, residents of Mexico, have long been inspired by Indian culture and Sanatan traditions. The couple decided to exchange vows in Varanasi to begin their marital journey. The boat was decorated as a mandap and the wedding was solemnised with Vedic chants and traditional Hindu rituals.

Acharya Deepak Pandey, who conducted the ceremony, said the wedding followed Hindu customs, including havan (sacred fire ritual), prayers, exchange of garlands and the sindoor ritual.