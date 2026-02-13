ETV Bharat / state

Mewar University Suspends 39 Nursing Students After Scuffle With Police Over Accreditation Row

Chittorgarh: As many as 39 nursing students, including six females, who have been pursuing B.Sc. in Nursing at Mewar University in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh, were suspended by the university authorities after they were allegedly engaged in a scuffle with police who intervened when they were staging a sit-in protest.

Gangrar Superintendent of Police Shyam Raj Singh said police personnel were sent to the scene to restore peace. During the protest, police attempted to persuade the students, but they refused and staged a sit-in protest.

Students were engaged in a skirmish with police, he said. The university administration suspended 39 students. The students alleged that they are from the 2022 batch and have their final exams in March, but the courses have not been given necessary accreditation.

According to them, without accreditation, their degrees will be rendered useless, and they will be unable to register or apply for jobs. They said protests took place on the same issue in 2024. At that time, the university management had given a written assurance to the court that if accreditation was not granted, students would be transferred to a recognised university, but this has not happened.

Mewar University Registrar CD Kumawat said, “The version of nursing students is not based on facts. The university has already provided them with all the necessary information. When admissions to the nursing course began in 2022-23, they had the competent authority and court orders available. Admissions were made for 2022-23 and 2023-24 under the same orders. Following this, the admission process for 2024-25 and 2025-26 was completed. When the matter was presented to the court, the court, after hearing the university's side, ordered that Mewar University be granted a NOC, and also stated that if the government has any objections, a re-inspection should be conducted within 30 days.”