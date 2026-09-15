ETV Bharat / state

Mewar Royal Family Member Vijayraj Kumari Passes Away In Udaipur At 83

Udaipur: Erstwhile Mewar royal family member Vijayraj Kumari passed away on Monday night in Rajasthan's Udaipur following a prolonged illness, a message issued by the former royal family said. She was 83.

Born on December 21, 1942, she was the youngest daughter of Maharaj Fateh Singh of Kutch and received her early education at the Franciscan Convent in Tamil Nadu's Ooty.

She maintained a deep connection with Udaipur, contributing to educational and philanthropic activities. She played a pivotal role in setting up Maharana Mewar Public School during the 1980s, contributed significantly to organising the school and giving it a modern educational structure. Her association with the education sector in Udaipur remained a significant aspect of her public life.