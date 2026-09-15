Mewar Royal Family Member Vijayraj Kumari Passes Away In Udaipur At 83
She played a pivotal role in setting up Maharana Mewar Public School during the 1980s and contributed to giving the institution a modern educational structure.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Udaipur: Erstwhile Mewar royal family member Vijayraj Kumari passed away on Monday night in Rajasthan's Udaipur following a prolonged illness, a message issued by the former royal family said. She was 83.
Born on December 21, 1942, she was the youngest daughter of Maharaj Fateh Singh of Kutch and received her early education at the Franciscan Convent in Tamil Nadu's Ooty.
She maintained a deep connection with Udaipur, contributing to educational and philanthropic activities. She played a pivotal role in setting up Maharana Mewar Public School during the 1980s, contributed significantly to organising the school and giving it a modern educational structure. Her association with the education sector in Udaipur remained a significant aspect of her public life.
Condolence meetings to pay tribute to Vijayraj Kumari will be held at Shambhu Niwas Palace within the City Palace complex daily from 2 pm to 3 pm from September 16 to 23. Those wishing to pay their tributes may attend the condolence gathering within the designated time, the message from the former royal family said.
The funeral procession departed from the City Palace on Tuesday morning, with Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar shouldering his mother's bier. Her grandson, Hariraj Singh Mewar, also walked barefoot in the procession.
Her last rites will be performed at Mahasatiyaji, located near Gangu Kund in the Ahar (Ayad) area of Udaipur city, where members of the royal family are cremated according to traditional customs.
Also Read