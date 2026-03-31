ETV Bharat / state

'Metro Woman' Ashwini Bhide Becomes First Lady Commissioner Of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Mumbai: IAS officer Ashwini Bhide, known as the 'Metro Woman', has been appointed as the Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). She is the first woman to be appointed as the head of the richest municipal corporation in Asia.

The announcement regarding this was made on Tuesday. Just a few days ago, she had been appointed as the Principal Secretary to the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Bhide will now head the BMC and will serve a full three-year tenure before her retirement in 2030.

Bhide is a native of the Sangli district. She is an officer of the 1995-batch of the Indian Administrative Services. She has nearly 25 years of administrative experience. Her husband, Dr Satish Bhide, is an IPS officer. She has carved a distinct identity for herself as the 'Mumbai Metro Woman.'

She will take charge from Bhushan Gagrani, who has superannuated.

At the beginning of her career, she worked in Nagpur and Sindhudurg. From 2004 to 2008, she served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Nagpur Zilla Parishad. Subsequently, she was appointed to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

During her tenure at the MMRDA, she oversaw projects such as the Eastern Freeway, the Milan Subway Flyover, the Mumbai Skywalk, and the Mithi River Clean-up Project. Although these projects necessitated the large-scale relocation of citizens, she executed the task with sensitivity.