ETV Bharat / state

Methane Emissions At Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground: Expert Committee To Submit Report To Bombay HC

Mumbai: Experts from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), IIT Bombay and others will conduct an investigation into methane emissions at the Kanjurmarg dumping ground following Bombay High Court's directive.

The team comprising experts, including Prashant Bhave from VJTI, Ganesh Kale from NEERI and Anurag Garg from IIT Bombay, will submit their report to the high court. During a hearing on Monday, the Bombay high Court ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to conduct a detailed study and submit a report on measures to curb the excessive emission of methane gas and pollutions between 1 and 6 am.

Pollution and methane emissions from Kanjurmarg dumping ground are posing health risks to people living in nearby areas. Noting this as a matter of grave concern that cannot be ignored, the Bombay High Court, has once again warned the BMC to take corrective action or face possible closure of the site. A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Aarthi Sathe has directed BMC to install digital display boards within the vicinity of the dumping ground to provide real-time information regarding air pollution levels.

Arguing on behalf of the housing societies in Kannamwar Nagar (represented by advocates Shriram Kulkarni and Abhijit Rane) and NGO 'Vanshakti' (represented by advocate Zaman Ali), the counsel submitted to the bench that the impact of this pollution is not limited to Kannamwar Nagar alone, which has a population exceeding 1.5 million, but also affects residents in the neighboring localities of Vikhroli, Mulund, and Bhandup.

Expressing its concern, the court observed, "We fully appreciate the gravity of the petitioners' concerns." It noted that the entire region is undergoing rapid development with numerous multi-storied buildings having sprung up over the last few years. Millions of citizens reside in this densely populated area and pollution that adversely affects such a large segment cannot be disregarded under any circumstances, it stated.