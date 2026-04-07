ETV Bharat / state

Metal Part Of Aerobridge Ceiling Falls On Flyer's Head At Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: A large metal panel from the ceiling of an aerobridge at Hyderabad airport fell on an Air India Express passenger's head, causing internal injuries and leaving him dazed and giddy.

Deepak Adoni, a US citizen who came to India on work, told PTI that he was among the first few passengers to exit the flight that arrived from Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon.

"I had taken a few steps when the heavy panel fell on my head, and I instinctively held on to the railing to steady myself, not knowing what hit me," Adoni, 63, said on Monday.

He said a young woman behind him, Zainab Sayed, rushed to help him and screamed for help as he leaned on the wall of the aerobridge.

Help came about 30 minutes later, and Adoni was rushed to Apollo hospital in an ambulance, where a CT scan showed "severe degenerative changes" to the cervical spine, "multilevel disc bulges" and "trivial head trauma", according to the attending doctor's report.

It is not clear whether the spine issue was an existing condition or the result of the incident.

Adoni said, "Initially, I was OK, but within 30 minutes I started to feel dizzy, and in fact, I started to stutter and could not remember my name" during the admission process at Apollo.

He said, "Zainab travelled with me in the ambulance and took the time to speak with my wife in the US. An amazing human being". At the hospital, doctors administered an MRI in addition to the CT Scan.