ETV Bharat / state

Meta Restricts Access In India To Viral AI Video Of Keralam CM Dancing With KSEB Officials

Thiruvananthapuram: Meta has restricted access in India to a viral AI-generated video showing Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan dancing with KSEB officials over the recent power crisis, the video's creators said on Monday. The video, posted on the Instagram page 'aikavala' on Thursday, had garnered 1.78 crore views by Sunday, according to the page's operator.

Satheesan had recently referred to the video at an event organised by the Kerala High Court, saying he was excited to see it. He claimed he could dance better than Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The video shows Satheesan dancing with Kerala State Electricity Board officials and was created using artificial intelligence, according to the page. In a post on Sunday, 'aikavala' said access to the video had been restricted in India after Meta complied with a legal request.

"We have restricted access to your content in India pursuant to notice from the Government of India," a message from Meta shared by the creators said. Abhijith, who runs the Instagram page, told reporters that he did not believe the restriction was due to any objection from the chief minister's side.

"We don't know the reason. But the CM had appreciated it in a public forum. The video can be viewed from other countries," he said. "The CM really enjoyed it. So I don't think it came from his side. But there might be some cyber wings who might have initiated the steps," he said. Abhijith said a disclaimer had been added to the video, which he said was why it had not been taken down completely.