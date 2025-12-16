ETV Bharat / state

Messi Event Fiasco: Governor Blames Mamata, Says He'll Report To Centre, 5 Arrested So Far

Kolkata: Days after the much-hyped Lionel Messi event at the Salt Lake Stadium has turned into a major fiasco, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has squarely blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, holding her accountable for the breakdown, citing “systemic and police failure.”

He also confirmed that a detailed report, naming the Chief Minister, will be sent to the central government. Calling December 13 a “dark chapter for sports lovers,” the Governor said the disaster could have been prevented. Since Mamata Banerjee also holds the Home portfolio, Bose said responsibility for the police’s inaction ultimately rests with her.

Speaking to reporters at Lok Bhavan on Monday, Governor Bose said the event exposed glaring lapses in planning, crowd control, and law enforcement. “There was a failure of management and the system. The stadium is public property and it was vandalized. Officers on duty failed in their responsibility. Action must be taken,” he said.