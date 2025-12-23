ETV Bharat / state

Messi Event Fiasco: Calcutta HC Refuses To Interfere In SIT Probe

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court refused to interfere at this stage in a probe being conducted by a special investigation team (SIT) over chaos during Argentine football legend Lionel Messi's event at Salt Lake stadium here on December 13.

A division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul held that the investigation and enquiry in the case is in the preliminary stage and no material could be placed before it to establish that "investigation/enquiry is vitiated or polluted".

The petitioners in three PILs sought transfer of the investigation into the incident to CBI as well as the refund of ticket prices to the spectators, a section of whom had gone on a rampage over not being able to see their favourite star and early conclusion of the event following a messy situation on the ground.

Some people were seen jostling around Messi, thus blocking the view of those seated on the stands. Rejecting a prayer for interim relief on the matter, the court said that at this stage, it is not inclined to interfere and stay the investigation.

The division bench, also comprising Justice Partha Sarathi Sen, said that it could not be established that members of the SIT had any interest in the event in question and for this reason, "we are not inclined to interfere into investigation at this stage".

The bench, which passed the order after conclusion of the hearing on Monday for the three PILs, said that it is trite that an investigation cannot be directed to be transferred to CBI or to any other agency on mere asking or merely because a party has levelled allegations.

It said that in rare and exceptional cases, only such directions can be issued when it can be established with accuracy and precision that the investigation in question is vitiated or faulted.