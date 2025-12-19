ETV Bharat / state

Messi Event Chaos: SIT Raids Residence Of Arrested Organiser In West Bengal's Hooghly

SIT, set up by West Bengal government, conducted a three-hour raid at Satadru Dutta's house, examined various documents and spoke to the domestic help.

Lionel Messi with minister Aroop Biswas at Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 19, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST

Kolkata: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing into the vandalism at Argentine football star Lionel Messi's event in Salt Lake stadium on December 13, raided the residence of arrested chief organiser of the event, Satadru Dutta, in West Bengal's Hooghly district, police said on Friday.

The SIT team reached Dutta's house, 'Charu Sudha' in Bangur Park in Rishra on Friday morning. With the help of the Rishra police personnel, SIT team entered Dutta's three-storey house. The team comprised director (security) Peeyush Pandey, ADG (law and order) Jawed Shamim, ADG (south Bengal) Supratim Sarkar and Barrackpore police commissioner Murlidhar Sharma.

The SIT team examined various documents and articles and also questioned the domestic help, who was the sole person present at the house. After a three-hour search, the team left for Kolkata. Sources said nothing has been seized from the spot.

According to sources, there are rumors that Dutta's event management company spent more than Rs 100 crore on Messi's event. However, how such a huge money was raised is under investigation. Demand for an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation has also been raised

Dutta was arrested by Biddhannagar Police on the day of the event for alleged mismanagement and has been remanded in police custody for 14 days. Two FIRs have been filed in connection with the chaos at Bidhannagar South police station.

Messi's tour in Salt Lake Stadium, which was scheduled for 45 minutes, lasted for only 20 minutes. The event turned violent as fans, who had paid hefty sums for tickets, failed to catch glimpse of the footballer. Angry fans threw objects, ripped up seats and invated the pitch. Soon after which, Dutta was detained and then arrested.

Later, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologised to football fans over the incident while state sports minister Aroop Biswas tendered his resignation.

