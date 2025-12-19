ETV Bharat / state

Messi Event Chaos: SIT Raids Residence Of Arrested Organiser In West Bengal's Hooghly

Kolkata: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing into the vandalism at Argentine football star Lionel Messi's event in Salt Lake stadium on December 13, raided the residence of arrested chief organiser of the event, Satadru Dutta, in West Bengal's Hooghly district, police said on Friday.

The SIT team reached Dutta's house, 'Charu Sudha' in Bangur Park in Rishra on Friday morning. With the help of the Rishra police personnel, SIT team entered Dutta's three-storey house. The team comprised director (security) Peeyush Pandey, ADG (law and order) Jawed Shamim, ADG (south Bengal) Supratim Sarkar and Barrackpore police commissioner Murlidhar Sharma.

The SIT team examined various documents and articles and also questioned the domestic help, who was the sole person present at the house. After a three-hour search, the team left for Kolkata. Sources said nothing has been seized from the spot.

According to sources, there are rumors that Dutta's event management company spent more than Rs 100 crore on Messi's event. However, how such a huge money was raised is under investigation. Demand for an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation has also been raised